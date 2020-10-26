The Daily Post-Athenian hosted its 2020 Athens City Council Candidate Forum on Oct. 13.
The event featured the three candidates for two seats on the Council — Jordan Curtis, Eric Morrow, and Frances Witt-McMahan — on the eve of the start of early voting for the Nov. 3 election. The candidates were asked a series of 10 questions and concluded with closing statements.
The DPA is featuring a five-part series during the early voting period, which continues until Thursday, Oct. 29. The series had included each candidate’s answer to all questions posed by DPA Editor Dewey Morgan during the forum.
The following is the fifth part of the series and includes the ninth and tenth questions of the night.
The entire forum is available to view any time on The Daily Post-Athenian’s Facebook page.
The candidates’ responses are listed in the order they were asked during the forum.
Witt-McMahan: “I’ve actually talked to Chief Couch about different ways that he can recruit. One thing that I think would be important is to start working with the local colleges — Tennessee Wesleyan, Lee University, Cleveland State — and start recruiting there. They have criminal justice majors. People are going to be graduating from college and they need a place to start and I think that’s definitely a good place to start. I also think that going outside of our community and recruiting people to come in and work, maybe some experienced officers. Even trying to go back and find some that have retired, to bring them back in to work. I don’t know of a definite out of the box way of recruitment, but I do think that starting with our local colleges and talking to those criminal justice majors or political science majors — someone who’s interested in law — giving them a segue into their future, I think, is one of the best ways to start. I just want to go ahead and address this. I think one of the problems they’re having with recruitment is the pay. I would love to see our police officers be able to make a higher wage. I know that those are things the Council would have to look at. That is something I would like to definitely talk about if I’m elected.”
Curtis: “This is a very multi-faceted issue and I don’t think there’s any hard and fast answers that we’re going to identify here tonight. Frances hits on some good points. I think that a few years ago, officers hired in kind of started at the bottom. They kind of looked at bringing people in if they’re experienced and kind of starting them, factoring in experience, starting them at a better rate. I think you continue to do some of those things. How can you maybe be a little bit more competitive from a pay standpoint? I know there’s been conversation I’ve heard attending City Council meetings about a take home car program for our officers, which I think is kind of a little added perk that I think the citizens get benefit out of because you see a patrol car parked in your neighborhood, you know an officer lives there. So, there’s kind of a double benefit there. It’s a perk for the officer and it gives something to make you feel a little bit safer to those officers. You may even not know you have a police officer as your neighbor, but you see their car — that sort of thing. Those are just a couple things. Again, I think whatever kind of creative things we can do to give us a competitive edge like take home car, look at compensation. If we have somebody with experience, do we need to look at maybe a little bit of a one-time bonus? Maybe paying half on the front end and half after you’ve been here a year to make sure they stay with us. I’m open to exploring all those kind of things and talking through them with the city manger and Chief Couch once I’m elected because our public safety is so critically important in today’s time.”
Morrow: “Jordan’s right. There’s no easy way to approach this. I’ve been in the Council meetings with both Jordan and Frances listening to these conversations and it’s hard to approach it. I think they’ve both hit on some great ideas here that need to be discussed. Obviously, we as a Council — whoever is elected to the Athens City Council — we need to look at some competitive pay for our officers in the City of Athens. We also need to look at how the pay structure is currently taking place for the officers that we have because the biggest thing, after talking with Chief Couch, is retention. Chief Couch has mentioned, if we bring an officer in, you’ve got to look at what we’re paying to bring these officers in and train them to be in the City of Athens. Some of them come in and they probably get trained up, get their experience, and they’re off to our neighboring cities for more competitive pay because we’re just not paying it here in the City of Athens. I like Jordan’s idea with the perks discussion of letting officers take home cars. I 110% agree with that idea. I think if we see a patrolman’s car sitting in the driveway, activity is most likely (to decrease) in those neighborhoods in the City of Athens by seeing a patrol car out there. We are working with Cleveland State Community College, as Frances mentioned. I know Chief Couch actually recruits from down there at Cleveland State. He looks at those classes going though down there. … I think, in regards to looking at competitive pay, we also, in the perks part of this competitive pay, we need to look at ongoing education for our officers. If we want to invest in keeping our officers in this city, we need to look at investing in the education of officers. They need to understand what they’re facing in society. Pretty much every day now, you have someone out there with a camera in your face and officers need to understand that’s out there and ways to handle that. I think with continuing education, that gives them the opportunity to understand what they’re having to deal with in a community and it gives them an opportunity to further their education if that’s what they choose to do with the City of Athens.”
Curtis: “I think you have to look at it like this, especially if the grants are state or federal dollars. You have to say those are dollars our citizens have paid into the system and if we are, from a competitive standpoint, competing against other cities for that money, then we, by all means, should go out there and try to get it and best utilize it. It’s really a free market concept. It’s kind of no different than what we do in the private sector. I think we also have to evaluate, as we look at those opportunities, we have to say what are the ongoing expenses related to what this grant might be used for, what obligations are there, what strings are attached? So, I think it really boils down to vetting the grant properly, making sure we’re comfortable with what strings may be attached, what ongoing expenses that may be there that we may have to cover from the city’s budget ongoing. But hear me. I think it’s very important that, if we’ve got dollars out there that we can go and grab and use to benefit our citizens that our citizens have paid in, we should go out there and get them.”
Morrow: “Grants are kind of a two-fold thing here. When it comes to that, I agree with Jordan 100% on this one. You have to watch what kind of grant you get. Obviously, we’d like to get grants that don’t involve us having to take any of the city’s money in matching funds, but that’s not always possible. I would love for us to take advantage of grants out here, again, going back to interstate exchanges. I’d love to see some grants taking care of that. I’d love to see some grants in the aspect, I talked about this at the last forum, to go help AUB to help strengthen their fiber network and make a better internet system for the City of Athens. Another thing that Jordan has hit on a little bit and Frances has touched on, as well. I would love to see some grants come in here and help with housing. We definitely need that in the City of Athens. In saying that, we need to be, as elected officials, fiscally responsible in how we take these grants. We need to watch how we’re accepting these grants. We don’t need to take grants that are going to put us at a disadvantage in the future. We’ve got a school system we’re fixing to have to learn how to figure out how to pay for and that could be a downfall if we get stuck into a grant and we’re having to pay a heavy match on it. That’s my downside in looking at the disadvantages of all these grants.”
Witt-McMahan: “Grants can have a great advantage. For one, they’re not loans, so you don’t pay them back. There can be a problem if there are required matching funds, but the greatest thing — as a non-profit director, I make my living off grants and you have to consider how is the project going to be sustained once the funds end? If you have a project where that grant is a one-time project and you get it completed with those funds, you’re going to be a lot better off than if it’s going to be something that’s going to have to be continued because funding and funders don’t want to give you money if you cannot continue to sustain the program. So, that’s really important. It’s where is the money going to come from to carry out the project. I would like to see us be able to find grants and put some resources into our parks and recreation department and to continue, like Eric said, with some housing if there are grants that would help us for different housing. I know there are a lot of areas that could use sprucing up and I’d like to see some money put into those areas, as well.”
