The evening before Christmas will be made a little more merry for Englewood residents as the Englewood Fire Department will hold its annual Christmas Eve Santa Run on Friday.
The department is accepting new toys as donations at the fire department and at city hall until 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Englewood Fire Chief Billy Roach stated he is looking forward to this year’s event.
“I have always enjoyed it and this is something that the department always looks forward to,” he expressed. “We have been doing this for over 10 years and it is one that is really important.”
He believes the importance of the event comes from providing a way to give to the children of the town.
“We have a lot of families that will come in,” he noted. “We have a set route that we go, that we will put on Facebook, and we try to give a small toy to each kid. It is just a way for us to give back to the community and say thanks.”
For donations, the department will accept new small toys for boys and girls.
“We want to make sure that every kid gets one,” he expressed. “We don’t usually give big elaborate toys but small items.”
The department plans on posting the information for their planned route in the coming days.
“We usually start on Christmas Eve around 5:30,” he said. “We really enjoy this event and seeing the reactions of both the children and the adults. This is just a way for us to give back to our community and say thank you to them for being great supporters to the fire department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.