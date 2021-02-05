A consolidated elementary school for Athens students will be completed sooner than expected, but maintenance needs remain at the city’s existing schools.
The structure that will house Athens City Primary School (grades Pre-K through 2) and Athens City Intermediate School (grades 3-5) will be built all at once and is expected to be open by fall of 2023. The original plans were to complete two different phases at separate times.
All four of the current ACS elementary schools — City Park, Ingleside, Westside and North City — will close once the consolidated structure is finished. The new building will be situated on the current site of City Park where construction began on Dec. 28, 2020.
However, maintenance is required at Athens City Middle School (ACMS), which will continue to operate at the city’s sixth through eighth grade facility, as well as North City, Ingleside and Westside elementary schools.
“They are publicly-owned buildings right now and they will remain publicly-owned buildings,” said Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner at a called Council study session last Thursday.
Upon completion of the new elementary school, the City of Athens will own all three existing elementary schools. The city already holds the deed for Ingleside, and the school system will transfer to the city the deeds for North City and Westside. The city is expected to develop plans over the next few years for potential future uses of these properties.
Maintenance at these schools is not included in the $40 million funding package that is being utilized to build the new school. Athens City Schools (ACS) is responsible for funding the necessary repairs at the existing schools.
The school system is expected to use $2.37 million in federal CARES Act money and other sources to fund these repairs and improvements over the next three years.
ACS Supervisor of Facilities & Attendance Bob Owens presented the Athens City Council with updated estimates for the cost of maintenance at these schools last Thursday. Owens identified $1.243 million in needed repairs at ACMS, another $870,000 at North City, and $660,000 at Westside.
Owens noted some repairs that may not ultimately be necessary because the buildings will no longer be used for educational purposes. An example would be the energy management systems at North City and Westside, which would total $107,000 that may not have to be spent.
