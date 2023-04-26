The topic of Piedmont Lithium arose during Monday night’s Etowah City Commission meeting, with talk focusing on the planned structures to be built.
Etowah City Manager Russ Blair opened by giving an update concerning the new industry coming to the town.
“We have had several follow-up meetings with Piedmont and they will be back on May 8 for another meeting,” Blair noted. “They submitted for their air permits and stormwater permits.”
According to Blair, the best expectation for operational status of Piedmont will be in the first quarter of 2026.
“The present design has several structures in excess of 100 feet with the tallest structure being 124 feet,” he stated. “That still is relative to the discussion of providing adequate fire protection services and what it will require of us.”
Blair stated the city currently plans to hire a fire consultant to help them develop a plan to meet the needs of the industry.
“This is not only a one-of-a-kind in Tennessee, it is the first of its kind being built anywhere in the world,” Blair expressed. “We will need a little bit of a different approach than what we have here.”
In relation to these plans by Piedmont, discussions began last month about upgrading the city’s fire hall.
According to Blair the fire department has applied for a grant.
“We did get our application submitted in the fire department for the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Block Grant,” Blair noted. “We did that based on cost estimates from Studio 4 Architecture.”
He noted the design from Studio 4 would utilize the existing bays that the city already has.
