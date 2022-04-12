CALHOUN — Bowater Credit Union member Cheyenne Whitehurst has won a $1,000 Pay It Forward prize for one of her favorite non-profits, the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA.
Bowater Credit Union asks its members to nominate their favorite non-profit helping people in the counties eligible for credit union membership: Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, and Polk. Up to five $1,000 prizes are awarded each year, and the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA is the fifth winner of the 2021 entries. According to a news release, “The mission of the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA is ‘to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.’ Areas of focus include Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.”
Whitehurst included the YMCA among a list of several nominees, including previous winner Grace and Mercy Ministries.
“We all know that people are concerned about rising poverty,” wrote Whitehurst, “but they all have the same excuse: They can’t do anything about it. You should be aware that even a single dollar can make a significant difference, so you should not stop giving, especially in our small community.”
To learn more about Athens-McMinn Family YMCA or to make a donation, call 423-745-4904 or visit ath ensmcminnymca.org
The Pay It Forward program will continue through 2022 and will award up to five prizes. Any member of Bowater Credit Union can nominate their favorite non-profit for a $1,000 Pay It Forward prize. The deadline to be considered for the next prize is May 31. Bowater Credit Union began the Pay It Forward program in 2010 as a way to give back to the community it serves.
Since the program’s inception, it has given $51,000 to various charities. For more information, visit Bowater ECU.org.
