A brand new festival in Decatur is set to kick off this weekend.
The Meigs County — Decatur Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the inaugural Taste of the Town Bluegrass and BBQ Cookoff at the Downtown Decatur Square this Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
Event organizers plan on this being an annual event.
The event is open to the public and music is free. Onlookers are asked to bring their own lawn chair.
Organizers have 10 BBQ cookers and 7-10 vendors that will be set up “to make sure you have a great time while you eat all the delicious BBQ you possibly can,” stated a news release on the festival.
Tasting tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12. Each ticket holder will be able to vote on Best BBQ, Best Side and Best Sauce.
The musical act will be the Edgar Loudermilk Band and there will be craft vendors and fall-themed games at the event as well.
Additional sponsors for the event include Piggly Wiggly and Mayfield Dairy.
