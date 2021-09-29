The local branch of the United Way is seeking assistance from the public in meeting its annual campaign goal.
“With the help of the community, United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties has been able to respond and recover from the pandemic,” stated a news release from the organization. “Now, they need the help of the community to reimagine and rebuild.”
United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties recently announced its 2022 campaign goal of $725,000 at the annual Day of Caring/Campaign Kickoff Breakfast on Aug. 26.
“This is a lofty goal, but we are seeing the needs of our partner agencies increase at higher levels than ever before,” said Andrew Kimball, 2022 campaign co-chair. “With the COVID-19 pandemic stretching into 2021, it’s reinforced the importance of taking care of each other.”
United Way raised and put back into McMinn and Meigs counties over $200,000 for COVID-19 response and recovery in 2020.
“That was fueled by the generosity of companies and individuals. Those funds helped over 6,000 people stay in their homes, feed their families, keep the lights on and more. But our work is not over,” said United Way President/CEO Paige Zabo. “Educators and parents still worry about learning loss and our partner agencies are still fielding record numbers of requests for help getting food and health care.”
Zabo continued that United Way can embody the best way to have money help in a variety of ways.
“What makes United Way such a valuable resource for donors is that we provide the umbrella that covers so many different organizations that are meeting the needs in our community,” she said. “It is the best way to help the most people.”
United Way’s board of directors and volunteers assess the needs of the community, then go out and raise funds to meet those needs while also vetting local agencies — in some cases working to create new ones — to make sure those needs are being met.
“We evaluate agencies and their programs to determine whether they’re meeting those needs, to make sure they have efficiency and accountability in their operations, and to ensure they are changing lives and making a significant impact. We also serve as a resource for agencies to give them guidance so they can better serve the community through strengthened operations and best practices,” Zabo said.
All money raised by the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties stays in the local community.
Interested parties can visit the United Way website at www.uwmcminn-meigs.com and click on the “donate” icon in the upper right corner of the screen and follow the instructions. Donors can use Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover or PayPal to make a one-time donation in any amount they choose.
To schedule recurring donations for a pledge, interested parties can contact the United Way office or ask their company about payroll deduction options.
Donations can also be made by texting UWMM to 313131 or calling the United Way office at 423-745-9606 or email at unitedway@unitedwaymm.com
The 2021-22 United Way Partner Agencies include Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, Boys & Girls Club-Meigs Unit, CASA Corridor of East Tennessee, Coordinated Charities, Etowah Senior Citizens Center, Etowah Rescue Squad, Good Faith Clinic, Grace & Mercy Ministries, Volunteer Behavioral Health, Helping Hands Ministry, The HOPE Center/Children’s Advocacy Center, McMinn County Department of Juvenile Services, McMinn County Educational & Community Foundation, McMinn County Rescue Squad, McMinn County Senior Activity Center and Tri-County Center.
