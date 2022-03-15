Future Business Leaders of America — Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) has a chapter at both McMinn Central High School and McMinn Career and Technical Center (MCTC). The program has grown in recent years with Dr. Angel Sliger as FBLA advisor at Central and Michelle Layman at MCTC.
At MCTC, eight members competed in regional competitions and all have advanced to the state competition level: Lakelan Hammonds (Political Science), Ryan Jaibat (Accounting 1), Rosie Belton (Introduction to Public Speaking), Carley Shadrick (Organizational Leadership), Kadence Gryder (Human Resource Management), Joslyn Torbett (Organizational Leadership), Kendall Coffey (Agribusiness), and Genevieve Contreras (Business Calculations).
Twelve total students are preparing for the state conference, which also includes the following: Anabell Green (Future Business Leader), Lauren Martin (Electronic Career Portfolio), and Charles Brown and Keylon Plemons (Digital Visual Production).
There are 16 students from Central who competed in the Regional Leadership Conference last month and will advance to state in April: Phillip Rymer (Agribusiness), Angel Smith (Business Communication), Cassie Garcia Lopez (Business Communication), Nariah Cole (Business Communication, Alternate), Amy Johnson (Business Law), River Hawn (Business Law), Aiden Teague (Cyber Security, Alternate), Atazia Jones (Economics), Paola Garcia (Economics), Natalie Howard (Economics), Piper Brackett (Health Care Administration), Bryson Riden (Introduction to Business Communication), Abby Sliger (Introduction to Business Communication), Abby Crump (Introduction to FBLA), and Alayshia Smith (Introduction to Financial Math). Additionally, Gracie Eisenhart will compete in state-only testing.
FBLA-PBL is the largest career student business organization in the world. Each year, FBLA-PBL helps over 230,000 members prepare for careers in business. The concept for FBLA was developed in 1937 and the first high school chapter was chartered at Science Hill High School in Johnson City in 1942.
