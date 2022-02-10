KNOXVILLE — Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has announced that it has experienced its best year in company history, generating a total of $8.9 billion in sales volume and closing 32,499 transactions in 2021. This resulted in a 19% sales increase from 2020.
Crye-Leike’s East Tennessee region has 16 corporate and franchises offices. From Athens to Johnson City, the region consists of over 300 sales associates. In 2021, Crye-Leike’s East Tennessee agents generated $585 million in sales volume and closed 2,185 transactions, resulting in a 52% sales increase from 2020.
Most notably, Crye-Leike’s Athens office experienced the highest sales increase in the region, up 169% compared to 2020.
“In a market where inventory was low and technology intrusive, our agents were able to use our full-service tools that Crye-Leike provides to get thousands of families in homes,” said East Tennessee General Manager Melonie Carideo. “There is no other time in real estate when having a professional, educated advocate is the most important element for a buyer or seller.”
As the company continued to navigate through the pandemic, low mortgage rates, new household formation and heavy buyer interest in moving to homes that better fit their needs kept the real estate market competitive. Despite low inventory, Crye-Leike averaged 90 sales per day for 365 days of the year company-wide.
“Our agents’ training and professionalism make all the difference to our clients and continue to push us forward,” said Crye-Leike Owner and Chief Executive Office Harold Crye. “I want to offer a big thank you to our incredibly creative agents who continued to make sales during low inventory and these competitive times.”
Throughout 2021, Crye-Leike launched new technology tools such as The Crye-Leike Advantage program, Crye-Leike Social powered by Agent Icon, the Crye-Leike Cloud and Asteroom 360. The Crye-Leike Advantage program allowed agents to present iBuyer and buy-before-you-sell options to their clients, while the new social media tool, use of internal cloud-based technology and virtual staging options enhanced agents’ digital marketing strategies during pandemic surges.
Established in 1977 in Memphis by Co-Founders Harold Crye and Dick Leike, Crye-Leike expanded into Nashville in the early ‘90s and has continued its expansion into eight states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee) and Puerto Rico to become the third largest privately-owned, independent real estate firm in the nation.
