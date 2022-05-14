Pay raises may be on the way across the City of Athens as city council members prepare to vote on the city’s 2022-2023 budget.
During Monday’s study session, City Manager C. Seth Sumner brought up the idea of increasing the city employee pay scale by 5%.
“The bottom and top end of all our scales would move up 5%,” Sumner told the council members. “It doesn’t necessarily have a drastic effect on any current employee, but it moves our starting (pay) up.”
Sumner said this idea was mulled over by himself and Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller after reports of new employees making more than those already in positions came out.
“We heard tales of somebody coming in new who makes more than somebody who’s been here for years,” Sumner explained. “This prevents that impression. As long as they’ve been here a year, nobody will start new making more than or equal to someone who’s been here longer than a year.”
Sumner noted that all hourly employees, department heads and himself would receive the raise.
“Everybody gets the 5%,” he said.
That led to a disagreement from Council Member Dick Pelley.
“I would like to see 5% only for hourly and department heads,” he said to no response.
Sumner said he felt it was important to go ahead with this pay scale adjustment now.
“I didn’t want to go through this year — knowing how competitive the job market is — without making some level of adjustment,” he said. “When we initiated that original compensation plan and put it in place, in three, four, five years it gets reviewed and we talked about making adjustments necessary to stay competitive.”
There was consideration early on for a 10% adjustment, Sumner said, but there was more comfort from Sumner on half that.
“We may need to be there (10%) in a couple of years — 5% helps get us there,” he said. “Our starting pay for any full-time position in the city would be $15.41.”
He also noted that, should this pass as part of the budget, it may be the biggest raise in some time.
“I know we’ve not done one that large while I’ve been here,” he said.
AFD Deputy Chief Tim Schultz, a longtime city employee, noted that he also doesn’t remember a raise this large in his time with the city.
Talk then turned to E.G. Fisher Library and council members considered requests for $130,000 in capital improvement funding and pay raises for the library employees.
The council members expressed concerns about the amount of money asked for by library officials.
“That, of course, is not for a year — that’s a multi-year capital improvement plan,” Sumner noted of the $130,000.
It was suggested that the city contribute $50,000 for the main priorities of the library — an HVAC unit and upgrades to the restrooms.
“I’m OK with $50,000, I just wasn’t real keen on $130,000,” Lockmiller said.
Mayor Bo Perkinson suggested that going ahead and budgeting closer to the entire $130,000 might not be a bad idea in order to make the money available to the library officials since it would be spread over multiple years.
“This is an asset of the city we’re dedicated to,” he said. “I’m OK with $50,000, I just want to make sure we put it in the proper perspective.”
E.G. Fisher officials also requested pay raises for their employees, asking for anywhere from 2% to 12%.
Sumner pointed out that any raise the employees got would require the city to increase by that amount its Maintenance of Effort to the library, which is the minimum amount the city gives to the library each year.
He said that last year, the city agreed to give the library staff a 2% raise from $7.25 per hour to $8.10 an hour, which raised the MOE from $144,000 to $155,000.
“They’re not our employees, so I definitely don’t want to go over 5%,” Lockmiller said. “I really don’t think we should go 5% … I was thinking more 2%.”
Pelley then asked about going up 3% and Council Member Frances Witt McMahan agreed with him on that.
“You have 7.5% inflation, just remember that, and they’re already significantly paid less than what our employees are paid,” Perkinson said. “It’s hard to make it on 7.5% inflation with an increase of 2 or 3%. I would be more in favor of 4%.”
Sumner noted that 4% would be an increase in the MOE of $6,200 annually, while 5% would be $7,750 and the full 12% would be $11,000.
“We’re talking about people giving a service to the community,” Witt McMahan said. “I would not work for what they’re getting. We need the library.”
Pelley then suggested Perkinson’s number of 4%, but Lockmiller balked at that.
“I’m still leaning toward 2 to 3%,” he said.
Witt McMahan responded that she wouldn’t be comfortable at less than 3% and Lockmiller said he would be OK with that. Perkinson still preferred the larger number, but Pelley voiced his agreement with 3%.
Nothing was voted on regarding any of the topics Monday night, as recommendations will be included in the budget by Sumner and it will be up for a vote in total during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.