The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Krista Bohannon, Kellen Jarvis, Hannah Brown and Sam Goodin.
Bohannon and Jarvis recently graduated from McMinn Central High School, while Brown and Goodin are recent McMinn County High School graduates.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities.
The Elks Teens of the Year were recently announced and The Daily Post-Athenian plans to run the biographies for each of the 2021-22 Elks Teens of the Month who were eligible for the yearly award.
Krista Bohannon graduated from Central High School of McMinn County. With an unweighted grade point average of 4.0, she was a valedictorian of her senior class.
As a freshman, Bohannon received the top ten percent award of her class, first place in the regional STEM fair, and competed at the math competition at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
During her sophomore year, she received the Honors Chemistry Award and was again ranked in the top ten percent of her sophomore class.
Her junior year, she received the top ten percent award, as well.
As a senior, Bohannon participated in Central’s nursing education program, working towards her CNA license at the end of the year.
Bohannon was very active in clubs and extracurriculars at Central. These clubs included HOSA, Anchor Club, Pep Club, FCA, and Student Council. She was a member of HOSA and Student Council for three years. She was a member of Anchor Club, Pep Club, and FCA for four years. Her junior year, she also served as the Vice President of her Junior Class.
Bohannon was a member of the Central dance team her freshman year and a member of the volleyball team her sophomore year.
In her spare time, she enjoys baking and spending time with her dog, Bentley.
Bohannon’s college of choice is undecided as of now; however, she plans to pursue a degree in nursing to eventually become a nurse-anesthetist.
Bohannon is a member of Delano Baptist Church, where she is a member of the youth choir. She has been involved in various mission projects, such as the Clothes Closet, Adopt an Elderly on Valentine’s Day, Operation Christmas Child, and Backyard Bible School in Alabama.
She is the daughter of John and Amy Bohannon, and the granddaughter of Donna Longworth and Ross and Cynthia Bohannon.
Kellen Jarvis is a graduate of Central High School of McMinn County and had an unweighted 3.9 grade point average and a 4.2 weighted grade point average.
As a freshman, Jarvis received the Health Science Award.
During her sophomore year, she received the Medical Therapeutics Award.
Her junior year, she received the Anatomy and Physiology Award, the National Technical Honors Society Recognition Award, and was recognized as a member of the top ten of her class.
Jarvis was active in Central’s HOSA Club throughout the entirety of her high school career, serving as HOSA President-Elect her junior year and holding the presidential position as a senior. While in HOSA, Jarvis competed in different health-science-based tournaments at both regional and state levels from her freshman to her senior year. She was also a member of SkillsUSA.
Jarvis participated in the STEM Fair contest at McMinn Central and placed first at her school during her freshman year. She also attended Roane State Community College’s Academic Festival, where she took part in the journalism competition the same year.
As a senior, Jarvis was enrolled in the Nursing Education CTE program offered at Central and expected to graduate as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
In her spare time, Jarvis enjoys donating to organizations that her school supports, such as Pennies for Patients for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, Tabs for Shriners Hospital, Adopt a Grandparent, and Operation Christmas Child.
Jarvis is deciding between two colleges, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Lee University, but plans to attend Cleveland State Community College before heading off to university. She plans to pursue a career in psychology and education.
She is the daughter of Kristi Miller-Jarvis and the granddaughter of Jimmy and Frankie Miller, all of Englewood.
Hannah Brown lives in Athens and is the daughter of Rebecca and Michael Moffit. She is the sister of Luke Brown, Emma Brown, Abigail Waslin, and Kayla Brown.
In her free time, Brown enjoys reading, hanging out with her siblings, and working on various projects around her home.
Brown attended McMinn County High School for four years. During her time at McMinn, she maintained a weighted GPA of above 4.0, and has an ACT score of 30.
She participated in marching and concert band all four years; all-county chorus; participated in the 2019 musical, “Into the Woods”; STEM Fair Competition; and attended Science Olympiad two years. She also played the bass clarinet in concert band.
Awards Brown earned included the A Honor Roll, top 10%, and first place in Science Olympiad.
Brown plans to attend East Tennessee State University and pursue an Engineering Technology major with a focus in Biomedical. She also plans to be in East Tennessee State University’s marching band.
Sam Goodin is a recent graduate from McMinn County High School. An Athens native, he is the son of Chad and Amy Goodin and sister of Katie and Jack.
Goodin was recognized annually for Academic Honors and Top 10%. He graduated with a 4.0 grade point average, with Honors, Distinction and earning the TN Work Ethic Diploma.
As a freshman, Goodin ran varsity cross-county, played on the freshman and JV basketball teams, played baseball and ran track. He was a school and region STEM Fair winner.
As a sophomore, he ran varsity cross-country and was a state qualifier. Baseball and track seasons were cancelled due to COVID. He was awarded the Sophomore History Award.
As a junior, Goodin ran varsity cross-country and played varsity baseball, with the team qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in school history.
As a senior, he played varsity football and varsity baseball.
Goodin was a member of the National Honor Society, Outdoor Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where he participated on the Leadership Team.
He is a seasonal lifeguard at Springbrook and owns his own business, Goodin Brothers Firewood.
Goodin is a member of Central Baptist Church, where he has participated in youth mission projects and as a volunteer at Camp Cherokee. He has served as a volunteer youth baseball coach, course marshal for charity races, Special Olympics and fundraised for the McMinn County Education Foundation.
Goodin plans to attend Tennessee Wesleyan University, where he has committed to play baseball.
He plans to major in Business Administration and is interested in pursuing a career in the electrical lineman field.
