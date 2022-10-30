Mason Mustin is Athens Utilities Board’s (AUB) newest state certified operator in the utility’s Wastewater Division.
Mustin has been in a rigorous AUB apprentice program for the past two years, which culminates with sitting for the state certification exams.
Mustin started in AUB’s Wastewater Division in March of 2019.
“The apprentice program is demanding in terms of time and the amount of material that must be absorbed and mastered,” said AUB’s Craig Brymer, superintendent of AUB’s Water and Wastewater divisions.
Apprentices must learn in detail the ins and outs of the wastewater collection systems, including system mathematics to public health regulations and requirements to all of the construction and maintenance aspects of building a wastewater collection system and keeping it in shape to exceed the state and federal standards.
“During the apprentice period, he had to complete correspondence courses, take state directed exams at a test center in Middle Tennessee, and take AUB directed tests every six months to check his progress,” Brymer said.
“Many people are afraid to work in the Wastewater Division, but it really isn’t bad. I enjoy the responsibilities of wastewater collections, the repairs, new installations, maintenance, and all we do to ensure it makes it safely to the wastewater treatment plant,” Mustin said.
Brymer said that many utilities across Tennessee struggle to find operators who have the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the tough standards.
“AUB hit a home run when Mason was hired. The state certification tests are not easy and he scored a 90 on his test the first time taking it. That itself is simply remarkable. He is a fast learner, has loads of common sense, and gives you his best every day on the job. He is also dependable and we know he will show up and do what is asked of him which is hard to find these days. We are simply thrilled to have him on our team and for his success,” Brymer said.
AUB, in existence since 1939, provides wastewater service to businesses and residents in the City of Athens and much of surrounding McMinn County.
