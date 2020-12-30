A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper made a special delivery to one family Christmas morning.
THP Trooper Travis Ryans delivered a “present from Santa” to Athens resident Hayden Santos on Christmas morning.
The present, which was actually a gift from Santos’ parents Samantha and Jonathan Santos, was a two month old German Shepherd puppy.
Samantha Santos stated the reason the present was presented by a THP trooper was due to her son’s dream of pursuing law enforcement.
“My son is wanting to be a cop, so like with previous birthdays we had ATVs and things show up but this year he had asked for his own K-9 because he likes to play cop with the dogs that we have at home,” she said. “This year we happened to meet up with Trooper Travis Ryans and he actually offered to deliver Tazer, the puppy, stating that he was helping Santa out with his delivery.”
According to Samantha Santos, Ryans knocked on the door Christmas morning to present the puppy to Hayden Santos.
“Ryans said, to Hayden, that he had a special delivery from Santa if he (Hayden) wanted to come out and see the gift,” she stated. “Tazer was in the back seat waiting for him.”
She described the family’s excitement seeing the puppy being delivered.
“We (Samantha and Jonathan) knew about it, but we acted very shocked,” she said. “Jonathan was very thrilled to do this. He said it was all about Hayden.”
According to Samantha Santos, Hayden’s reaction was more bewilderment at first.
“I don’t know if he was shocked because a trooper was knocking on the door or because of the excitement of the dog, but he was a little confused at first,” she noted. “I think this is something that he will always remember and also meeting a new officer friend.”
Ryans also expressed his thoughts on presenting the puppy to Hayden Santos.
“I was happy to make his Christmas wish come true,” said Ryans.
