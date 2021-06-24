Beginning in 2020, area non-profit A Step Ahead Chattanooga (ASAC) has increased outreach activities throughout the southeast Tennessee region.
ASAC provides education and free preventative birth control to any woman of reproductive age who lives or attends school in 18 counties in southeast Tennessee, north Georgia and north Alabama – regardless of their income or insurance status. A partnership with The Elsa and Peter Soderberg Foundation will support these outreach efforts by providing a two-to-one match on all new dollars raised in 10 counties in southeast Tennessee.
Any donation coming from residents or businesses in McMinn, Meigs, Bledsoe, Bradley, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Polk, Rhea or Sequatchie counties will be doubled, up to $20,000, until the end of 2021.
“ASAC envisions a world where women become pregnant on their terms, enabling them, their families and communities to thrive,” stated a news release from the non-profit. “Access to long-term and reversible birth control allows women to decide if and when they want to become pregnant, allowing them to pursue an education, get ahead in their career, have healthier babies or pursue any other goal before deciding if or when they want to start a family or grow their own.”
For more information or to assist, call A Step Ahead at 423-265-STEP (7837), e-mail Regional Community Investment Officer Lissa Goeltz at lissa@astepaheadchattanooga.org or visit www.astepaheadchattanooga.org
