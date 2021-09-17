The City of Athens has maintained its Class 2 fire suppression rating, but its fire chief said changes are needed for that to continue.
During the Athens City Council’s study session on Monday night, Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth reported the results of the city’s most recent evaluation by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The rating determined in this report provides insight into the city’s overall fire suppression capabilities. Fire insurance rates within a particular jurisdiction are also affected by its ISO rating.
Athens received a split score of Class 2/2X, which has changed since its last evaluation in 2015 when the city was rated Class 2. The best possible rating is a Class 1.
Athens earned 80.94 credits of the total available 105.5 credits. If the total credits fall below 80 points, it would result in a downgrade to a Class 3 rating when the evaluation is conducted again in 2025.
In addition to the fire department, which accounts for 50% of the total score, the evaluation also reviews water supply, accounting for 40%, and emergency communications, accounting for the remaining 10%.
The fire department obtained 35.52 points of a possible 50. Water supply (Athens Utilities Board) scored at 34.23 of a possible 40. Emergency communications (McMinn County E-911) scored 8.85 of a possible 10.
Ainsworth began by noting that the conclusions of the ISO report are nearly identical to a study conducted by the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) earlier this year.
“Right off the top, our biggest hit is people — people staffing stations,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s our big hit. We did manage to hold on to our Class 2 by the skin of our teeth.”
The city’s previous score in 2015 was 85.44, which is 4.5 points higher than the current score. Ainsworth said it is a near certainty that the city will fall below the Class 2 threshold in the next evaluation unless changes are made — primarily increased staffing. Among the reasons for his prediction is that the city has annexed additional property since the 2020 evaluation was completed.
The fire department scored well on vehicles and equipment, but not as well on personnel — scoring 4.71 out of 15 possible points on company personnel. This refers to total available personnel, not the performance of existing personnel.
“We get credit for (having a) ladder truck, but we don’t get credit for the people on it,” said Ainsworth as an example.
To meet the benchmarks for staffing, Ainsworth said the city would need three fully-staffed engine companies and a ladder company, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We got partial credit for one of the engine companies because we have the truck, but we don’t get the (full) credit because there’s no people on the truck,” said Ainsworth regarding the absence of a third fully-staffed engine company and a third fire station.
Ainsworth explained the reason for the 2X portion of the rating.
“What that 2X stands for is there are areas in the city that do not have fire hydrant protection within 1,000 feet of their building or their house,” he said. “Most of that is either on the lower end — Cedar Springs area — or out John J. Duncan (Parkway), (Highway) 305, going towards (exit) 52.”
The only remedy, according to Ainsworth, is to add fire hydrants in these areas or adding a water tanker to the city fleet.
The fire department earned 7.68 out of nine possible points for training. Ainsworth noted that the city is actively working toward improving this score with its efforts to develop a countywide training facility for firefighters and other emergency personnel.
