For the 41st consecutive year, the City of Athens was named a Tree City USA on Tuesday.
This also marks the ninth straight year that Tennessee Wesleyan University was recognized as a Tree Campus USA.
A ceremony was held at Townsend Auditorium on TWU’s campus to celebrate the dual achievements as well as to honor students who found success in writing and coloring contests.
“This is truly an exciting day in the springtime when we celebrate Arbor Day,” Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire said.
Athens is also the second oldest community to achieve Tree City USA status.
“The founders (of Arbor Day) had a vision for a greener, healthier America and hoped this initiative would inspire a nationwide change on a large level,” Fesmire said. “We’ve seen a lot of change over the years, but the passion for trees has remained the same. I know it’s brought a new awareness about urban forestry to Athens and the campus at TWU.”
Fesmire added that Wesleyan was one of the first universities to become a Tree Campus USA.
“We are certainly all proud of TWU,” he said.
Near the end of the ceremony, six local students were honored for their work on writing and coloring projects related to Arbor Day.
The writing contest winners by grade were:
3rd grade: Westside Elementary School’s Kinsley Partin
4th grade: Westside’s Ben Barnett
5th grade: Westside’s Allison Mayfield
The coloring contest winners were:
Kindergarten: Ingleside Elementary School’s Brysen Creek
1st grade: Ingleside’s Emily Millsaps
2nd grade: Ingleside’s Ryder Minchew
All award winners received prizes courtesy of Willsonthropic, Inc. and Meredith Willson.
