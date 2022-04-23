Early voting for the McMinn County May 3 state and county primary is going on now through Thursday, April 28.
“During early voting, McMinn County residents have the convenience and flexibility of evening and Saturday hours at the McMinn County Courthouse, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and at the Athens Regional Park Conference Center, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said McMinn County Administrator of Elections TeAnna McKinney. “I encourage voters to take advantage of this and cast their ballot early.”
To find early voting and Election Day polling locations and hours, view sample ballots and more, McMinn County residents can visit www.mcminnelections.com or GoVoteTN.gov or the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
“State and local leaders make decisions that affect our lives every day. That’s why I’m urging McMinn County voters to take advantage of our state’s generous early voting period and vote,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
To vote early or on Election Day, McMinn County voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. For more information about what types of ID are acceptable and other election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov
The deadline to apply for an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, April 26. To receive an absentee by-mail ballot, voters must submit a written application to the McMinn County Election Commission. Applications can be sent by mail to PO Box 746, Athens, TN 37371-0746; by fax to 423-746-1646; or by email to McMinn.Commission@tn.gov
If emailing the application, the document must include the required information, your scanned signature, and be attached to the email.
Completed absentee by-mail ballots must be returned by mail to the McMinn County Election Commission. Ballots must be received before the polls close on Election Day, Tuesday, May 3.
For more information about early voting, voting absentee by-mail and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the McMinn County Election Commission, located at 6 E. Madison Avenue in Athens, by calling 423-745-0843; emailing McMinn.Com mission@tn.gov; or by visiting www.mcminnelections.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.