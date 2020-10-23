United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties and Healthy Relationships McMinn are partnering together to bring a virtual resource fair to people in need starting on Nov. 16.
The event will consist of live videos at 10 a.m. beginning the 16th and will continue until Nov. 20.
“This is for McMinn County residents who are in need of resources to overcome barriers that are holding them down,” said United Way President Paige Zabo. “If residents are unable to get out and find brochures or are looking for resources, then they will be able to go online and watch videos on the United Way’s Facebook page where we will have different categories presented.”
Multiple organizations will be featured within the categories for the resources.
“Each organization will do a short video to deliver information as if they were speaking to someone in person,” she noted. “This is just another avenue to provide resources to people who may be looking and we hope that it is a message of hope and help for everyone out there.”
Though the videos will be broadcast live through their page, the videos will remain on the site for people to view at their leisure.
“Our mission is to unite our community to resources to find everyone opportunity for a good quality of life through education stability in the home and health,” she stated. “We have a community resource guide brochure available and this is kind of going by that brochure.”
She believes holding this event is “very important” due to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people.
“There are so many people that need resources for food or maybe they need resources to know how to go get money for gas to get to work or are stuck in an abusive home situation, so this is just another way to get those resources out to people,” said Zabo. “There are a lot of people hurting right now and, thanks to the pandemic, people are trying to stay in where it is safe and don’t know where to turn.”
UT Extension Agent for McMinn County Sarah Kite believes this is a “great” resource for the community.
“We all want to live happy, healthy lives but sometimes bumps come along to knock us down,” said Kite. “This is a great way to build resiliency and lives by connecting people and resources.”
Upcoming United Way events consist of the Crye-Leike chili drive thru fundraiser that will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. It is recommended to pre-order as the fundraiser will only run while supplies last.
On Thursday, Oct. 29 will be part two of the Power of the Purse event, which is a “twice new sale” at Faith Barns from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The sale will consist of lightly used purses and jewelry.
United Way Day will be on Dec. 3 at Greeks Bearing Gifts where the store will donate 20% of their sales to United Way.
United Way’s Dine Out Day will be on Nov. 18 at Michael’s Restaurant in Athens and Etowah.
The Food City Celebrity Bagging event is currently planned to be held on Nov. 24.
The last event that is currently planned is the Tour of Trees for Dominion Senior Living that will be live streamed on Dominion’s Facebook page on Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
An online auction will follow the stream on Nov. 20 and last until Nov. 22 through the Facebook page.
