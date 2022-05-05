McMinn County High School will perform its spring musical production over the weekend, starting Thursday night.
According to MCHS Choral Director Tristen Rowland, this is the first musical production from MCHS since the start of the pandemic.
“We are doing ‘Sister Act’ this year for our spring musical,” Rowland said. “This is the first musical production that has been produced at McMinn County High School since COVID happened and this is an exciting time.”
This is Rowland’s first year as choral director for McMinn County High School.
“I had spent the last three years at McMinn Central High School ... This is my first musical here at McMinn, it’s my first year here but it is also the first musical to happen since COVID,” he expressed. “It has been fun to get together and start this tradition again that has been such a long lasting things with Sarah Dalbey and members that were here before her.”
Rowland enjoyed watching the students become excited to perform the musical this year.
“After what we have gone through in the last three years we are given the unique ability to look at traditions and things that we haven’t done and decide what do we want to do moving forward,” Rowland said. “We have seen with this production that there are a lot of students who, three years ago, would never have participated in a production like this. Almost every single male role we have in this show is a member of the football, baseball, basketball or some other sports team, so it has pushed students to get out of their comfort zone and try new things.”
He noted most of the students have never participated in a performing class.
“A lot of them have stepped up to the plate, gotten a role and have fallen in love with it,” he noted. “It has been so cool to see. We have roughly 25-30 students that are either acting, running curtain, running lights, running backstage, and it is so interesting to me to see all of these students who would not otherwise communicate with each other come together and form friendships around theatre.”
According to Rowland, “Sister Act” was selected by Dalbey last year but they were unable to perform it.
“They liked the idea of producing a show they have seen done,” he stated. “It has been fun to see the storyline we have seen in the movie and apply it to the stage. It challenges you when you are producing a show because you already have that high level of expectation that Hollywood had set, so I think that has helped to step up the game and make sure that it is next level.”
He believes it is easier to produce a show with a story people don’t know rather than one that visitors would be familiar with.
“I think it is a big task for students to do a show that people already know and I think they have done a really good job of stepping up to that,” Rowland said.
The event is open to the public Thursday through Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. It will also show Sunday with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 3 p.m.
“With it being Mother’s Day, if you bring your mom we are going to have complementary flowers that you can get for her,” he noted.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or by visiting www.webfeepay.com with the cost of the tickets being $8 for students and $10 for adults.
“It is great that these students come out and audition for shows whether the students have participated in things prior or if it is someone who has never done anything with theatre ever,” he expressed. “I think it is so important for community involvement because in a time when all of these students could be doing a million different things they choose to come out and participate in art and making theatre together and I really hope that everyone will come out and enjoy it.”
