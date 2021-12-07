The McMinn County UT Extension Office and Starr Regional Medical Center (SRMC) have teamed up to host “Dining with Diabetes,” a cooking school for people with diabetes, caretakers and anyone interested in learning how to prepare a healthy holiday meal.
The cooking school will take place Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the McMinn Higher Education Center, located at 2345 Denso Drive in Athens. The class is only one session, but is offered at two times that day to best fit schedules: 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m.
Cost for the class is $1 per person and pre-registration is requested. Call (423) 745-2852 to register.
“Food plays a major role in our holiday celebrations. It is important for anyone who is watching their blood sugar or carbohydrates to know that holiday meals can be healthy and delicious,” said Sarah Kite, FCS, UT extension agent. “We are looking forward to hosting the cooking school; it is always fun for the participants and hosts. This year’s menu will not disappoint — it is full of flavor and one that everyone will enjoy.”
“Dining with Diabetes” is led by Kite and Joyce Daniels, MS, RD/LDN, CDE, director of Community Wellness at Starr Regional Medical Center.
Participants will learn how to prepare the following menu items: Herb-rubbed pork tenderloin, better mashed potatoes, maple-thyme roasted brussel sprouts, banana chocolate “ice cream” and sparkling strawberry mint water.
To register or for more information about “Dining with Diabetes,” call Kite at (423) 745-2852.
