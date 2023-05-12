A Decatur woman who attempted to rescue her puppy also found herself trapped in a well earlier this week, with first responders rescuing both.
The Decatur Fire Department responded to a call about someone trapped in a well at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to Decatur Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Roberts, the incident occurred due to a woman hearing cries of distress from her puppy.
“The woman had woken up to hearing her new puppy yelping and she went outside to try to find the dog,” Roberts noted. “She discovered that the dog had fallen into the well and she moved the rocks and went into the well to rescue her puppy.”
Despite her heroic attempts, the woman was unable to climb back out of the well, leaving her boyfriend to make a call for emergency services.
“From my knowledge this is only the second well call Meigs County and Decatur have had in the history of having a fire department,” Roberts said. “This is something that we deal with.”
The fire department used a man-lift to rescue the woman and her puppy from the well.
“We actually had a man-lift donated to us approximately two years ago just for situations like this,” he stated. “We remembered that we had this device and the county requested the city to bring the device, which is how we responded to it.”
Roberts noted the fire department has trained on these types of situations, however due to the rarity of this type of event the training isn’t as often as other types of training the department undertakes.
“We have trained a few times with this but it isn’t something that we train regularly on,” Roberts said. “This was a learning curve for all of us that night because it is something that is pretty rare.”
Roberts is grateful they were able to rescue the lady and her puppy without any injuries being sustained.
“The woman was transported to Starr Regional in Athens and, after getting checked up, they determined that she was not injured. She had stayed in the water for approximately 27 minutes total and she didn’t have any hypothermic problems or anything,” he recalled. “The previous situation that we had many years back didn’t end well at all, so we were very fortunate that we had a very good outcome with this one. We had a wonderful response to this situation and had about 15 members respond ... We had someone on scene and had her in the ambulance within 27 minutes of the initial call and that is a wonderful response, especially being at 2 a.m.”
