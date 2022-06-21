NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission has launched the Tennessee Justice Bus.
The bus tour began with a ceremony on Monday morning at the Nashville Supreme Court Building in Nashville.
The Tennessee Justice Bus is a mobile law office that brings technology to rural and disadvantaged communities. The passenger van is outfitted with computers, a printer, internet access, video displays, and other office supplies. Lawyers and volunteers will be able to provide on-the-spot access to legal help and meet Tennesseans where they are. The project addresses the technology gap many rural and disadvantaged citizens face.
People are not guaranteed access to an attorney when they encounter civil legal issues. As a result, people who cannot afford an attorney are left to handle a variety of legal issues on their own.
Civil legal issues include eviction and other landlord/tenant issues, child custody and family law, debt and credit issues, unfair labor practices and employment law, and all other non-criminal law. In Tennessee, six out of 10 households have at least one civil legal problem that took some action to resolve. People who cannot afford an attorney often try to navigate the legal and court system themselves as pro se litigants. The term Access to Justice means ensuring that people with civil legal issues understand their basic rights and the legal process and are able to obtain a fair and just outcome.
The Tennessee Justice Bus will travel the state to provide pop-up legal services where needed. These legal clinics and community events are commonly held in conjunction with legal aid providers, churches, nonprofit organizations and public service providers.
Access to Justice was named the Tennessee Supreme Court’s top priority in 2008 and continues to be the court’s primary initiative.
