Foul play is not believed to be a factor in a recent death in Etowah.
On Sunday, Etowah Police Department officers responded to a location on North Tennessee Avenue in reference to a male not breathing. Upon arrival, officers checked for a pulse and were unable to find one.
Officers immediately performed CPR on the male subject, but were unable to revive him. AMR and Etowah Fire Department responded to the scene and the male subject was pronounced deceased.
Det. Michael Richmond was called to the scene to investigate. No foul play is suspected in this death, according to officials.
