During the recent City of Etowah Strategic Planning Workshop, the suggestion of making the town a Main Street community was brought up.
Etowah City Manager Russ Blair expressed his desire to see Etowah join the program.
Blair stated the town has been looking at ways to address the downtown areas.
“The Main Street program already has successful framework for downtown revitalization, so I think it would be a very beneficial partnership for Etowah,” Blair said. “It is just a matter of following through with the application and getting our community and local government to buy in.”
The Main Street Program has played a helping hand in several neighboring communities.
“The program through its four point approach of design, economic restructuring, promotion and organization already has a successful formula in place so there is no need to come up with a unique strategy for downtown revitalization when the Main Street Program has already identified those key components,” expressed Blair.
“For a town the size of Etowah there are a few requirements — one of them is a component of financial support. We would have to put in place a director of the program, we will have to show that it has the support of the community and more, so it is not as simple as submitting an application, but for the vast majority of those I think we can do it.”
The Main Street Program would allow the town access to additional grants as well as other benefits.
“A Main Street director could apply for facade grants for our downtown buildings and that is a way on an aesthetic level to improve our downtown,” he noted. “More importantly than that I think the program focuses on strengthening the economic assets and finding new opportunities for recruiting businesses, working with downtown business and building owners in a cohesive way to revitalize the town in both an aesthetic and economic standpoint.”
Blair stated the Main Street Program would run parallel with the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce, however the focus would specifically be the downtown area rather than the greater Etowah area, as it is for the chamber.
“If the city commission decides to pursue the application for the program then we could mobilize quickly and get through the application process because we had already done a lot of the groundwork through the Tennessee Downtowns Program,” Blair said. “Should the commission decide to pursue the program we could probably get things moving as soon as the beginning of the next fiscal year, which is July 1. I think Etowah is an ideal fit for accreditation as a Main Street community because Etowah has such a unique downtown. The way the commercial district sits opposite of the focal point of the town, the depot, we have some unique historical and cultural assets here. Etowah is also uniquely the owner of three historic structures within the downtown commercial district so I feel like from the standpoint of Etowah’s proud history and downtown area that we would fit perfectly in the Main Street Program and I’m really optimistic about it.”
