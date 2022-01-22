An inaugural event Wednesday night sought to get local students prepared for the future a little earlier than usual.
North City Elementary School held the Future Ready Family Engagement Night in the gym Wednesday evening, featuring booths from a variety of potential educational options for students.
Four-year colleges such as Tennessee Wesleyan University were featured, as well as vocational choices like the Tennessee College of Applied Technology — Athens and the Athens Fire Department.
There were also booths for college preparation outlets, such as tnAchieves.
North City Instructional Coach Lori Farley said this event was first envisioned because of the success of another.
Read Together, Grow Together is a reading partnership Farley began three years ago when she was the librarian in an attempt to connect students with members of the community by having people from outside the school come in and read books and have conversations with students.
Participants in past events have included TCAT-Athens staff and instructors, DENSO employees and City of Athens employees.
“It was a hit,” Farley said. “More kids wanted to do it.”
Initially focusing only on 5th graders, Read Together, Grow Together has since spread to the rest of the school.
She said that led to conversations students were having about what they might want to do in the future.
“There really isn’t anything targeting this age range (for post-secondary preparation),” Farley said. “This is a great opportunity for kids to think about college.”
She noted that also, once a month, the school holds a Yes for College week, during which colleges, careers and the processes on getting into college are discussed. That includes vocabulary and terms that will be important in the post-secondary discussion.
The Yes for College initiative can be followed on social media through the hashtag #YES4college
“I don’t think it’s ever too early for kids to start thinking about college,” she said. “Our number one goal is for our kids to go to college.”
That led to the introduction of the Future Ready Family Engagement Night, which brought together representatives from various fields to discuss options with students.
“We describe college as any certification kids can get after high school,” Farley said, noting that includes four-year colleges, technical/vocational schools and other similar avenues. “Every university we’ve reached out to has been excited and they want to get involved.”
Josh Fulbright, a firefighter with the Athens Fire Department, said he was happy to be a part of the event.
“It gets students aware of opportunities for a career in the fire service,” he said, adding that in elementary school “I didn’t know how to become a firefighter or what it was about, I just knew there were firefighters.”
He said the specifics that are part of the event and overall program are important as well.
“Knowing what it takes and how to do it may help them later in life if this is something they want to pursue,” he said.
TCAT-Athens President Stewart Smith added that getting an early start on planning for the future is a good idea.
“Earlier and earlier, people need to learn the importance of opportunities and what it takes to be what you want,” he said. “It’s never too early to think about your career.”
He also congratulated both Farley and North City’s librarian and 3rd, 4th and 5th grade teacher Daelyn Waldroup for their efforts in getting this event started.
“I’m really proud of what they do here,” Smith noted. “Lori is such a dynamic leader and Daelyn has done such a good job stepping in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.