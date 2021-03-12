MCMINN COUNTY
County Commission’s Budget Committee will meet on Monday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the City of Etowah economic development funding request and Hiwassee Utilities Commission refinance.
County Commission’s Delinquent Land Tax Committee will meet on Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss various delinquent tax properties.
Election Commission meeting for March 16 has been cancelled. The next meeting will be in April.
ATHENS
City Council will meet on Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building. This will be followed immediately by a meeting of the Athens Beer Board.
