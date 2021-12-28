The City of Athens recently honored a courageous young resident who has remained positive throughout his battle with cancer.
Eleven-year-old Athenian Neyland Pickel and his family were invited to last week’s Athens City Council meeting to take part in a special recognition. Council Member Jordan Curtis invited Neyland and his father, Jason; his mother, Sylvia; his sister, Kaileigh; his brother, Cooper; and Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) Head Baseball Coach Billy Berry to join him at the podium as Curtis read a proclamation for Neyland.
In 2013, just after his third birthday, Neyland was first diagnosed with Medulloblastoma — a form of brain cancer. After surgery to remove the tumor and following intense rounds of chemotherapy, Neyland was declared cancer free in 2015.
In 2016, Neyland was diagnosed with leukemia and again had to undergo severe chemotherapy followed by a bone marrow transplant, with his younger brother, Cooper, serving as the donor. Neyland has continued to fight cancer every time it has re-emerged in his life since then.
The proclamation stated, “throughout his eight-year battle with cancer, Neyland has continued to put others first despite his own hardships and (to) keep a smile on his face at all times. … Neyland’s positive outlook has been an inspiration to many across Athens and McMinn County who have joined ‘Team Neyland’ as his supporters.”
Neyland’s story inspired the TWU Bulldogs baseball team to name him an honorary member of the team. He was honored as the team’s Most Valuable Player when it won the 2019 NAIA World Series. They also dubbed the concessions stand at Athens Insurance Stadium as “The Pickel Jar” in his honor during the 2021 season.
Jason hosts a podcast called CancerDad Podcast along with Sylvia and others who have dealt with childhood cancer in order to provide advice and inspiration to other families coping with the disease in their own lives.
Prior to reading the proclamation, Curtis shared some personal thoughts. Curtis has had a lifelong friendship with Jason since the two attended Riceville Elementary School together.
“I think we all can underscore that life is about how you deal with adversity. It’s not about mitigating or avoiding adversity. It’s about what you do when you’re dealing with it and the lessons you learn,” said Curtis. “I think, as a community, we’ve all learned a lot from this family.”
Following Curtis’ presentation, Jason stepped to the podium to share a message on behalf of his family.
“Even though we can’t acknowledge every little moment somebody helps us out or sends a text message, a phone call or any kind of support or prayer, we have been so grateful and just want you to know how much this community and its support has pushed us through and gave us the strength to keep going,” said Jason. “I just want to thank each and every one of you all of this community, far and wide, and we greatly appreciate it.”
Berry was also asked to share some thoughts on behalf of his team and the TWU community.
“We are greatly appreciative of you guys (the Pickel family) and what you mean to us and we’re greatly appreciative of the community that’s been behind us and supported us,” said Berry, who also encouraged others to help provide strength for those in need.
As part of the proclamation, the council declared Dec. 21, 2021, as “Neyland Pickel Day” in Athens and urged all citizens to celebrate his life and follow his example by living “Neyland Strong.”
