Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced it will host SHINE LANGUAGE FLUENT, an exhibit by artist Jody Harris of the Keeody Gallery.
This exhibit will be open to the public from Jan. 3 through Feb. 4, 2022, with an artist meet and greet on Friday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Willson Exhibit Room and Hall Gallery at The Arts Center.
Harris is an acclaimed poet, visual artist and art historian with a BFA in Illustration from the Atlanta College of Art, a BA in Studio Art, and an MA in Sculpture from Georgia State University.
He has professionally created pieces for well over 20 years.
“As a seasoned, creative person with over 30 years of experience in the art industry, I've learned to adapt to the tides and undercurrents life gives us. As a dreamer and a believer, I realize my testimony and survival will help someone else going through a similar situation,” Harris said. “I had to become shine languages fluent. The victories and the losses affect our sacred amour in different ways. It can leave dents and cracks. Throughout the journey, finding fuel to still live your best life can be challenging. For some people, they can take a hit and keep going. Other people may take longer to recover and heal. Either way, there is something in us that wants to help make the world a better place. If you have ever made it through a trial and tribulation then you are shine language fluent.
“This is a collection of work that illustrates being ‘shine language fluent.’ This is a collection of work that illustrates how we use art to easily express agape love, unconditional kindness, philanthropy, fine art mastery and speak cordially to your soul. That is our mission at the Keeody Gallery and our definition. We apply it daily and want this body of work to emit rays of positive, uplifting light.”
The new collection of work is a mixture of unique styles and techniques. POP art, abstraction, sculpture, surrealism, graffiti, folk art and figurative painting are the elements that make this new collection of work peacefully exist.
“SHINE LANGUAGE FLUENT” is sponsored by Green Canvas, a Landscape Design and Build Company. All AACA programs are sponsored by Willsonthropic, Inc, Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, Edward Jones of Athens, National Endowment for the Arts, and Tennessee Arts Commission.
For more information on this exhibit and all AACA programs, visit athensartscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781 or stop by The Arts Center at 320 North White Street in Athens. Current business hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
