Meigs County recently welcomed foreign exchange students from Japan into the community.
Three foreign exchange students from various parts of Japan were welcomed by host families as part of a 4-H student exchange program.
The students ranged in grade level from middle school to high school.
Meigs County 4-H Extension Agent Kyra Petty expressed her thoughts on the experience.
“It was an awesome experience. I think the families really enjoyed it and we as a county had a lot of support,” Petty said. “We were able to have these students come in and have an experience and I think it was educational for all parties involved.”
The extension staff was also able to host the students for a day.
“It was great and I can’t express how amazing it was to see our students and our 4-Hers interact with the exchange students,” Petty expressed. “After three weeks of them getting to live together and experience things together and listening to how great of an experience this was for them was just awesome to hear.”
The students arrived in late July and stayed until Aug. 13.
“I think it was a great opportunity to have these students come into Meigs County,” Petty said. “They got to experience something new for them and it was new for our students as well.”
She believes the Meigs students were able to learn more about Japanese culture through the exchange students’ visit.
“The Japanese students actually cooked for the families so they got to try recipes from Japan and for them to overall see a different side of things was good for them,” she stated. “I think it was great for them to get to experience more of a rural side to things. Some of the families had farms, so I think the kids really enjoyed experiencing a different kind of scenery.”
The exchange was brought by the state-led International Exchange Program through 4-H.
“The exchange program allows for students to come to the United States and for our students to go somewhere else and experience things they haven’t gotten to do before as well as different cultures,” she noted. “I don’t think there will be any more coming this year but I believe there will be more opportunities through the exchange program.”
Petty expressed how “great” of an experience it was to have the students here.
“The families were able to learn a lot, the students were able to learn a lot and educationally it was a great learning experience,” she said. “We had one family express that it was amazing to see the students experience things that they probably wouldn’t get to at home and it serves as a reminder of how much we do have.”
