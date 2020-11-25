With less than three weeks remaining until the tnAchieves mentor application deadline, McMinn County still needs 19 mentors to meet student demand.
Statewide, 2,300 mentors are still needed to reach the goal of 9,000.
In 2021, mentors will serve their community virtually using tnAchieves CONNECT. tnAchieves CONNECT is a new platform that allows for safe, impactful communication between mentors and students.
Mentors support local TN Promise applicants as they transition from high school to college. They remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and encourage students to achieve their goals. The time commitment is about one hour per month.
“Mentoring does not require an extensive knowledge of the college-going process,” said tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “tnAchieves will provide the training and resources necessary to ensure mentors are successful in guiding their students. The most important quality of a mentor is their willingness to encourage students as they achieve their full potential. Anyone willing to commit just one hour per month to supporting students can serve as an excellent mentor.”
Those interested in attending an upcoming webinar can register at www.tnAchieves.org/mentors
If someone is unable to attend an informational webinar, they can learn more at www.tnachieves.org/mentors/apply
Mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and complete a one-hour training.
tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. For questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, e-mail or call Ford at tyler@tnAchieves.org or 309-945-3446.
