The Town of Decatur is moving forward with plans to secure a new source of water.
Decatur commissioners made the decision to pursue a new source of water during their regular meeting last Thursday.
“We presented to the board with the help of engineers about the possibility of hooking our water supply up to the river,” said Decatur Mayor Jeremy Bivens. “Dayton, Kingston and everywhere around us pumps out of the river and it is an unlimited source of water, so we are looking at going to the Tennessee River, Chickamauga Lake.”
Bivens hopes the Town of Decatur will be able to work together with the county government to support the funding of the project.
“The county is getting around three and half million dollars for a sewer and water project, so hopefully we will be able to work together,” he noted. “If we pull all of the money together from all of our grants we will have, hopefully, 50% or more of the money needed to go to the river.”
Bivens stated there had never been a time where the town could go to the river to solve their water problems.
“It would have put a financial burden on our sewer and water customers. This is a unique time thanks to the government funding and hopefully we will be able to solve our water problems,” he expressed. “We are looking at new developments with our current water system and we are about at capacity now, so hooking up to Watts Bar Utilities with two more emergency hookups is definitely a bonus.”
Bivens stated it would be a one time fee for the town to fully connect to the Tennessee River.
“We are looking between $8 million and $9.5 million, so if we can come up with $5 million or $6 million with the grant money and potential help from the county then we will have enough to move forward,” he said. “If we had done this 20 years ago it would have cost $4 million and if we wait 20 more years to do it then it may cost $25 million, so now is the time to do it. We will have to get a loan for the remainder needed, but there are several state funded loans that the county could do if they wish to do so. We haven’t had a capital project in a long time as far as borrowing money goes.”
Bivens thanked Micky Barger and Cary Bishop for helping Decatur with hooking up a connection to Watts Bar Utilities.
“I would like to thank them for considering these emergency hookups. This just solves our problems for the short term,” he noted. “We already have a connection with Watts Bar and we have a connection with Athens Utilities Board, so this just helps us in the short term. We are looking at a three to four year project to go to the river, but I am excited about it because it would help our industrial park. It would help any new building that happens in Decatur and hopefully one day we could even sell water back to Watts Bar.”
