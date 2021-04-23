Two awards were introduced and four others continued their tradition during Thursday night’s Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting.
In the 75th iteration of the chamber’s summit, six Community Awards were given out to various people who made an impact in the community during 2020.
Four of those awards — Farmer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Mother of the Year and Young Man of the Year — are familiar names from past ceremonies. However, two new awards — Young Woman of the Year and the Febb Ensminger Burn Woman of the Year — saw their inaugural winners named this year.
Matt Mason received this honor, sponsored by the McMinn County UT Extension office and presented by UT Extension Agent Tim Woods.
Mason runs a century farm in the Mt. Harmony community and it has been in place since 1902.
“His ancestors started bottling milk and delivering it door to door,” Woods said. “He’s the fifth of six generations to farm the family dairy.”
Mason also showed Holstein cows in 4-H until he was 18.
“His passion for farming can be seen in a statement he made to his dad while baling straw on a hot July 4th day as a teenager,” Woods said. “He said ‘dad, I just can’t believe that all my friends go to the lake July 4th, can you believe that?’”
Mason currently works with his family on the farm that holds 300 head and encompasses dairy, corn, wheat, sorghum and hay. Both his father and grandfather were recipients of the Farmer of the Year award as well.
“Thank you to my family,” Mason said, adding that he took a look at the list of past recipients prior to his name being called. “There’s a long list of great farmers there. It’s a great honor to be a part of them.”
Brittany Davis earned this honor, which is sponsored by Tennessee Wesleyan University and was presented by Dr. Grant Willhite of TWU.
Davis is an agriculture teacher at McMinn County High School and has taught there for 10 years.
“She inspires her students to learn through real life experiences,” Willhite said of Davis. “A perfect example is her requirement that every student engage in a supervised agricultural experience.”
During her time at McMinn, Davis’ students have achieved 24 regional and state finals, five state victories and two national wins during competitions.
Davis said those achievements were not her doing.
“I couldn’t have done any of that without my amazing kids,” she said. “They’re the ones that put in the hard work. By far they’re the reason I’m up here.”
She also thanked several people for setting her on the path for this award.
“I want to give a special thank you to Director (of McMinn County Schools) Mr. (Lee) Parkison and CTE Director Ms. (Elizabeth) Pierce,” Davis said. “Thank you guys for always supporting me in everything that I do.”
Mother of the Year
Kay Simmons was named this year’s winner of this award, presented by Paul Willson and sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce.
Willson noted that, in looking over the nominations for Simmons, he found one common thread — “all the children pointed to this aspect of their mother — constancy no matter the circumstances.”
He noted that Simmons “has led her family far along the path of education and spiritual attainment” and that she has impacted the community overall as well.
She is the mother of four children and 16 grandchildren.
Upon reaching the podium, Simmons turned to her children and grandchildren in attendance and referenced them.
“What you see before you is the grace of God,” she said. “It starts with my momma.”
Simmons’ mother still lives in Athens and Simmons noted that she and her mother go on walks every day together.
She added that her family’s success wasn’t solely because of her and her husband Mike’s guidance.
“This community helped us raise our children,” Simmons said. “Every teacher that our children had — whether it was church, school, piano — all of you had a hand in helping me mother my children and I thank you for that.”
She also thanked her husband, Mike, for his efforts as well.
“I never could have done motherhood without him,” she said. “He’s mopped more floors than I ever did. He was just a wonderful father to our kids.”
Young Man of the Year
Mark Cochran was awarded this honor, which is sponsored by TWU and was presented by TWU President Dr. Harley Knowles.
“This year’s recipient of the Young Man of the Year award quickly climbed to the top of the list of many deserving nominees sent to the nomination committee,” Knowles said.
Cochran’s community involvement has included the Community Action Group of Englewood (CAGE), Keep McMinn Beautiful, Southeast Tennessee Resource Conservation Development Council, Niota Depot Preservation Committee and McMinn Living Heritage Museum.
“He is an intrepid and ubiquitous servant,” Knowles said.
Cochran serves as assistant to the McMinn County mayor and also in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
“Without question, he has made a positive, lasting impact in the region as well as establishing himself as an exemplary and tireless servant leader for others to emulate,” Knowles said.
Cochran said he was “surprised and humbled” by the honor.
“This is a very special place,” he said. “You and the blessings of the Lord made me who I am. It’s an honor to serve you.”
He said he particularly takes the responsibility of being a state representative seriously.
“It’s something that I think about with every vote that I take and with every stand that I take,” he said. “A huge thank you to my family and my friends. I certainly wouldn’t be who I am today without that core group.”
Young Woman of the Year
The inaugural recipient of this award was Angel Hardaway. It is sponsored by TWU and was presented by Lisa Dotson.
Dotson noted that Hardaway’s family said “morally and ethically, (Hardaway) possesses the standard of excellence that is unmatched with a high regard for all humans. She is honest, kind, caring and courageous. She has integrity and has made it her mission to help others.”
Dotson added that Hardaway’s colleagues refer to her as “leading consistently with a smile, by faith and with love.”
Hardaway is currently the principal at North City Elementary School and has been involved in local schools for the past 14 years.
Dotson noted that her promotion to principal marks the “first woman of color to be hired as a principal” in Athens.
She has also worked with organizations including the Athens Area Council for the Arts, American Cancer Society Relay for Life and Athens Adopt-a-School.
“In 14 years, this young woman progressed from classroom teacher to leader of teams of teachers and advocate to Congress to now being a leader,” Dotson said.
“I don’t know what to say, because I feel so undeserving,” Hardaway said. “I’m just so incredibly blessed.”
She thanked her friends and family for their support for her and she specifically mentioned Assistant Director of Athens City Schools Melody Armstrong.
“I absolutely could not do what I do without that woman,” Hardaway said. “It’s not me, it’s the amazing educators at North City School and Athens City Schools and I’m just glad to be part of the ride.”
Woman of the Year
Another first-time award given out Thursday night, the Febb Ensminger Burn Woman of the Year recipient was Mintie Willson.
The award is sponsored by Crescent Sock Company and was presented by owners Sandra Boyd and Cathy Allen.
Since returning to McMinn County, Willson has managed her family’s farm, while also being part of numerous organizations.
She was the leader of the experiment in international living in East Tennessee that brought international students to this area to live in local homes, she was a part of the Athens Brownie Circle for several years, served as a gray lady at Epperson Hospital (now Starr Regional Medical Center) and has been a supporter of organizations including E.G. Fisher Public Library, Woods Memorial Hospital (now Starr Regional Medical Center), TWU, Niota Planning Commission and was co-founder of the McMinn Living Heritage Museum.
She has also been a leader in the restoration of the Niota Depot.
“I am so thankful to have spent my life in McMinn County,” Willson said. “It’s the best place in the world to live and it’s because of people like you.”
Willson also noted her appreciation for being the first person to earn this award.
“I am just overcome,” she said. “I appreciate this more than I can tell you.”
