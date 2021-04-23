On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced expansion of $1,000 stipends for teachers.
TDOE announced that completion of the two-week Early Reading Training will now make stipends available to fifth grade classroom teachers, special education teachers and English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers — in addition to kindergarten through 4th grade classroom, special education and ESL teachers.
Part of the state’s Reading 360 initiative to help boost strong reading skills amongst Tennessee students, the two-week Early Reading Training is a free and optional opportunity open to any educator supporting foundational literacy instruction in grades pre-K through 5.
The goal of this training opportunity is to ensure that any Tennessee educator who helps young children learn how to read will have access to the latest research, implications for instruction and practical tools to show them how to apply new learning.
“Becoming a strong reader by 3rd grade is a critical milestone in a student’s academic journey and, in Tennessee, we are focusing on ensuring students who are still developing reading skills have strong supports, including excellent reading instruction,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “By providing kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and now 5th grade teachers a $1,000 stipend for completing the department’s Early Reading Training, Tennessee teachers will be compensated for their professional development and more students will benefit from strong phonics-based instruction when learning how to read.”
While the training is provided by the department free of charge for any Tennessee teacher for grades pre-K through 5, teachers must register for the trainings through their district. Kindergarten through 5th grade teachers will be eligible for $1,000 stipends and Kindergarten through 2nd teachers will also receive “classroom kits” of materials to utilize in their classrooms. The deadline to register for the trainings in ePlan is May 5.
Week one training will be available this month as an online, asynchronous learning experience through Best for All Central and week two training will be offered in-person over the course of the summer.
“As director of schools of a small system in East Tennessee, it is with pride and excitement that we received the news regarding our K-5 teachers being trained in literacy foundation,” Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier said. “This training will be this summer and all of our teachers will receive a stipend for their participation. We are appreciative to Commissioner Penny Schwinn and her cabinet members for hearing our voices as directors and bringing to fruition the stipend for our K-5 teachers across this great State of Tennessee.”
