A critical part of the community in Athens, McMinn County and even across the state has been lost.
On Aug. 6, Larry Wallace passed away at his home. Wallace was a sixth-generation McMinn County native and the son of Ballard and Martha Wallace.
Wallace began what would be a nearly lifelong tenure in law enforcement at the age of 20 when he joined the Athens Police Department in 1964. Throughout his career, he would also serve with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and was elected sheriff of McMinn County twice. He ranked as high as colonel in the highway patrol and was the director of the TBI.
Wallace’s first six-year appointment as TBI director came in 1992 by Democratic Gov. Ned Ray McWherter and his second was in 1998 by Republican Gov. Don Sundquist.
After that stretch, Wallace returned to McMinn County and began working with Tennessee Wesleyan University, founding the Criminal Justice program and being named vice president of administration and then senior vice president. He also served on the TWU Board of Trustees and on the Board of Directors for Athens Federal Community Bank.
His service to the university led to a portion of the campus being named Wallace Square in his honor.
After his passing on Saturday, several people who have worked extensively with Wallace spoke about his impact on the community.
“He’s one of those people who wouldn’t want you to brag on him,” David Guy said. Guy served as Wallace’s chief deputy while sheriff.
“He was very influential in the law enforcement community and then became a very influential part of McMinn County,” Guy noted. “He had such leadership abilities that people had never seen in McMinn County.”
Guy said that when Wallace was elected sheriff, the plan was to be here for a set time and then rejoin the TBI.
“Larry had plans and he didn’t plan to be here more than four years,” Guy said. “The plan was to go back to TBI and that’s just what he did.”
During his time in law enforcement, Guy said Wallace promoted “professionalism, integrity and honesty.”
“He was a prime example of all of that,” Guy noted. “I was very blessed that he picked me out of a large number of people to work for him when he became sheriff.”
Current McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, and David Guy’s nephew, was also well acquainted with Wallace.
“We lived with and knew a legend in public service and law enforcement,” Joe Guy said. “He’s done things in that field no other person has ever done. He was probably one of the best sheriffs this county has ever had.”
Joe Guy said he appreciated Wallace’s professional accomplishments as well as the person he was.
“He was a good source of counsel, information and advice,” Joe Guy said. “It was a pleasure to have known him and to be able to rely on him all those years. He was a friend of our family for many years.”
While Wallace’s impact reached well beyond the borders of McMinn County, Joe Guy noted that his home was always important to Wallace.
“He always maintained connections at home,” he said. “He continued to affect young people’s interest in law and criminal justice. He never stopped being someone who passed on knowledge to future generations.”
Joe Guy said he believes that was because Wallace remembered those who made an impact on his life.
“He understood he didn’t get there alone and he recognized that and he grew into that same kind of role,” Joe Guy said. “He was very purpose driven.”
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry emphasized the rarity of a person having the level of impact Wallace had on the community.
“Folks like Larry come through a community once maybe every hundred years,” Gentry said. “He had an innate ability to make you feel like you were his best friend. He somehow managed to use that time he had to connect with you — that was the secret of Larry’s strength.”
Gentry said it’s easy to find someone ready to talk about Wallace.
“It seems like everyone has a story of Larry being able to help them in their career, even if it was just advice,” he said.
Like Joe Guy, Gentry noted how driven Wallace was to find ways to help the community.
“He could have come home (after serving as TBI director) and retired, but he jumped in with both feet to the university and animal control,” Gentry said.
“He brought resources to help make partnerships easier. I think we’re going to be reaping what he sowed for many generations.”
In considering the impact on the community that Wallace’s passing will have, Gentry noted that it will take many people to do the things Wallace alone did.
“There are people who take more than one person to fill the void,” Gentry said, noting that Wallace is one of those people. “His loss is the state’s loss.”
Ultimately, Gentry noted the pride in being able to talk about Wallace being from here.
“People are proud to tell about Larry and that he was an Athens guy,” Gentry said.
Wallace’s full obituary can be found on A3 of this edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.