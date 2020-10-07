McMinn County’s chief law enforcement officer is asking county residents to take some simple steps to prevent vehicle thefts and burglaries.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said virtually all vehicle thefts and burglaries are a result of the driver not locking their vehicle or leaving their keys in the car.
“Auto theft and auto burglary are two of our bigger crimes that affect citizens in our county,” said Guy. “Those are crimes that citizens have direct control over. They could completely eliminate those two crimes because almost 100% of our auto thefts and burglaries from a vehicle are because the doors are unlocked.”
Guy said leaving your doors unlocked essentially paints a target on your vehicle because car thieves and burglars actively seek unlocked vehicles.
“It is easy for people to walk up and just open the door,” said Guy. “People know we all keep things in the same places; we keep things in our consoles, we keep things in our glovebox, and ladies keep their purses behind the seat. In a matter of seconds, those three places can be checked.”
Guy said the primary items of interest are credit cards, wallets, purses, firearms and electronic devices.
“A lot of our firearm thefts are from unlocked vehicles,” he noted.
Leaving vehicle doors unlocked provides the easiest path for a prospective car thief or burglar.
“They will not break a window because that causes noise and it’s too much effort,” explained Guy. “They are targeting unlocked vehicles.”
Guy encouraged McMinn Countians not to make assumptions regarding the safety and security of their vehicles.
“I think a lot of our folks think, ‘Well, it’s in my driveway,’” he said. “Well, it’s nothing to walk up your driveway and reach to check and see if your car is unlocked. It’s a matter of seconds that these thefts occur.”
Guy said these incidents are near daily occurrences and sometimes come in waves.
“Sometimes when these people work in teams where they have somebody driving them through neighborhoods and they may drop off two or three people, they may burglarize 10 vehicles in a neighborhood in a matter of half an hour,” he said, adding that the majority of the thefts in residential areas occur late at night.
Guy suggested a measure as simple as stepping outside each night and hitting the automatic lock button on your key fob as a deterrent to these thefts and burglaries.
“It’s that easy to do if you just do it before you go to bed at night,” he said. “You reduce your chances of a theft from your vehicle or a theft of your vehicle by almost 100%.”
Guy said another all-too-common occurrence is people leaving their keys in the car.
“It happens a lot,” he said. “We even have people be really irresponsible and pull up to a post office or a convenience store and leave their car running thinking, ‘Well, I’m just going to run in here,’ but people should know that thieves are constantly on the lookout for opportunity and, if you give them an opportunity, they’re going to take it.”
Guy emphasized that the solution to the problem is simple.
“You drastically increase your chances of being a victim by just not locking your car,” he said. “We could completely do away with auto thefts and thefts from vehicles in our county if people would just lock their doors. We really can’t say that about home burglaries or assaults. There are things we can do to reduce those, but there’s almost nothing I can look at statistically that we can reduce 100%, but this we can.”
Guy noted that video evidence of car thefts consistently show that when prospective car thieves approach a vehicle and find a locked door, they walk away.
“There is never a good time to leave your vehicle doors unlocked or leave your keys in the vehicle,” he said. “We’re all in a hurry. We have busy lifestyles. I think we have a false sense of security sometimes that we think we’re not going to get stolen from or a ‘this can’t happen to me’ type mentality, but it can. It happens a lot to a lot of people. Nobody is immune to this. This impacts all of us; not just the loss of property, but the ancillary cost of insurance coverage,” Guy continued. “If everybody would do one thing, we could literally eliminate this particular crime.”
