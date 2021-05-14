Englewood Celebrates will be held during the last weekend of June this year.
Community Action Group of Englewood (CAGE) representative Mark Cochran expects to see a large crowd this year during the event.
“We had the event last year because we thought it was important to keep the tradition alive and with it being an outdoor event we were happy to offer it in 2020,” Cochran said. “We think now that many people have been vaccinated this year that people are ready to get out again ... We are expecting a big crowd and we are excited to offer this event again this year.”
They also plan to bring back a couple of events that had to be canceled during last year’s Englewood Celebrates.
“Thursday, June, 24 we will be doing the Englewood High School Alumni Banquet,” he noted. “This is the event that regardless of what year you graduated from Englewood High School or if you attended Englewood High School but were unable to graduate due to the fire they are welcome to the event,” Cochran expressed. “It is unique since it combines graduating classes from across the history of Englewood High School and everybody gets to co-mingle a little bit. It is an event that had become pretty popular but last year we did not hold it due to COVID.”
Another event that was cancelled last year that will be returning this year is the 5K run.
“Anyone who is interested in the 5K can go to the C.A.G.E Facebook page or call 887-5455, which is the Englewood Textile Museum, and we will sign you up,” Cochran noted. “With the 5K we typically start that at 7:30 a.m. but we are still finalizing all of the plans for the event as a whole.”
Other currently planned events for the weekend will be a concert held on Friday night, June 24, at 7:30 p.m., the pancake breakfast will be on Saturday, June 25 along with vendors and more live music.
Though the event is planned to be carried out the way it was prior to COVID-19, Cochran noted they would still be taking some precautions to help those in attendance feel safe.
“We will have hand sanitizer and we are very fortunate to be able to put on the event in an area that has a lot of space to social distance, so people can social distance as they feel comfortable doing,” Cochran said. “We have a great area right next to First Baptist Church and then for the concert we have all of Main Street, so we have plenty of area to distance if you would like.”
Cochran stated this event is a tradition that dates back to 1986.
“It started with Gov. Lamar Alexander’s homecoming celebrations in 1986 and Englewood just never stopped celebrating,” he explained. “We enjoyed getting together so much that first year that we never stopped it, so it is really a time of homecoming where people who have ever had any kind of connection to Englewood are able to come back and see old friends. Even if your family is not from Englewood we encourage everybody to come and enjoy the festivities and enjoy good food with good music. It is something that we have offered now for 35 years and we are happy that it is a tradition that continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.