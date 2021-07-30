The Fried Green Tomato Festival will be held on Sept. 11 this year for the City of Niota and the town is seeking vendors.
According to Niota Mayor Lois Preece, the event will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and vendors can set up the day before.
“The event will be outside in Niota on the Main street,” Preece said. “It is pretty neat because we do the whole side of the road from Burn Road all the way down to the depot. There will be a tractor show out in the field next to the depot.”
Preece expressed her excitement to be able to host the event this year after they had to cancel last year.
“It is really good to be back in the groove since we missed last year due to COVID,” Preece expressed. “We look forward to seeing our friends come back, our vendors and those who come to attend it.”
Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson stated the town is most looking forward to seeing the community back together.
“Having the opportunity to bring the community back out and families having a good time is what we are most excited for,” Anderson said. “All of the proceeds from the festival are going to go for building our city stage.”
The stage will be available for citizens to utilize during outdoor festivals.
“Financially we will have the money for the stage next year,” Anderson noted. “So we hope that next year all of the bands that participate in the festival will be on that stage.”
Those who wish to attend the festival can expect a variety of entertainment.
“There will be good music,” Preece said. “Tim Hughes will be playing along with his quartet as the main group, there will be an Elvis impersonator, a senior citizen dance group from Mississippi, I’m working on getting the bagpipe group and then there will be local talent.”
Anderson noted there would be plenty of vendors to look forward to as well.
“There will be lots of homemade crafts, Christmas shopping, homemade baked foods and Fried Green Tomatoes,” she noted. “There will be a lot of different variety of food vendors with everything from Philly cheesesteaks to Japanese bowl dishes. There is a wide variety and something for everyone.”
The town is still accepting more vendors who may be interested in participating in the festival.
“Those who are interested can apply by calling Niota City Hall at 423-568-2584 extension 1 or by going online at cityofniota.org,” Preece noted. “The link to the application is on the front page of the website.”
The deadline to apply to be a vendor for the festival will be Sept. 1.
“In addition if businesses want to make a donation of $100 or more they can have their logo placed on the back of the Fried Green Tomato Festival T-shirts that will be sold during the festival,” Anderson stated. “That money will also go to the stage. This will be our ninth festival and we are excited to host it.”
Due to the festival taking place on Sept. 11 this year, the event will begin with a 9/11 ceremony.
“We will have the McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard to do a 21-gun salute,” Anderson stated. “That will kick it off. We always do a patriotic beginning but this is actually going to fall on 9/11 so we are going to expand on that.”
The day before the event, the town will host Bingo and the “Fried Green Tomatoes” movie at the depot.
“There will be a lot of great prizes for Bingo,” Anderson said. “We have prizes donated from all over McMinn County. There is a wide variety of prizes that can be won.”
According to Anderson, the event grows every year and is instrumental to the development of the town.
“In a lot of ways it brings awareness to the town, our history and what the town is about,” Anderson expressed. “We will have a Niota gift shop put up with 19th Amendment souvenirs and train depot souvenirs. It will be set up in the old library and will hopefully be launching our new gift shop and museum. This event is really putting Niota on the map.”
She believes the event helps people understand “who and what” Niota really is.
“When people come here they learn that history and many people didn’t know it was just a small town that you pass through between Athens and Sweetwater, but many people are learning about who we are and what this town represents,” Anderson stated. “The festival also allows people to see the growth that is happening as well. Our history is rich and our future is expanding before us because Niota is growing and we have a subdivision coming so we are trying to integrate our history with our future.”
Other upcoming events for Niota will be the Roaring ’20s Dance that will take place on Aug. 28.
“Tickets are currently $25 in advance or $30 at the door. The cost of the tickets cover both the dance and a dinner,” Anderson noted. “There are three places people can buy their tickets if they are interested. There is Niota City Hall; McMinn County Veterans Services Office, which is in the McMinn Courthouse Annex; and Tennessee Overhill, which is in the Etowah Depot.”
