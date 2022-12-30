The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department will be providing a safe ride home for people who need a designated driver after celebrating the new year.
The sheriff’s department has been offering rides to individuals on New Year’s Eve who need a safe way home from a private party or public establishment since the early years of McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy’s tenure.
“We want to do anything that we can to reduce the number of possible DUI (driving under the influence) on the road on nights when people tend to indulge,” Guy said. “We just want to offer a safe alternative for someone to go home.”
Those wishing to utilize this service can call 745-3222, which is the non-emergency number to dispatch.
“Just tell them that you would like a ride home and they will dispatch a deputy to pick you up,” Guy noted. “We will take people to their residence where they are supposed to be or a hotel room where they are lawfully supposed to be, but we will not take them to another party and they cannot take any alcoholic beverages with them.”
Guy originally noticed this service being provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department years ago and wanted to provide the same service for McMinn.
“They run several vans from downtown (Nashville) all night long and they also provide the service on St. Patrick’s Day, so I wanted to bring that here,” he said. “We ran a van for a couple of years in the past but we really didn’t have enough people to justify putting an extra van on the road.”
He noted that there are some years that the department doesn’t receive any requests for pickup.
“It is hard to measure how much of an impact this has had on the county but putting forth efforts in prevention is worth it,” he noted. “If we can prevent just one then this is worth it. In the past we have had no requests and others we may have had 10. Sometimes we’ve even taken groups of people home, so if that kept even one intoxicated driver off the road then it was worth it.”
Guy would like to encourage people to use the service as well as provide a sense of ease for the public.
“We have never made an arrest during these drives and we never will make an arrest of people trying to do the right thing,” he expressed. “It’s not against the law to call from a private residence and ask for a ride home and we respect our citizens who are trying to be safe. We have never taken anybody to jail for asking for a ride and we never will.”
This particular type of service has continued to spread to the surrounding law enforcement agencies, such as the Sweetwater Police Department, which also started offering rides to their citizens in need of a safe way home.
“I think that good ideas spread around,” he said. “I didn’t come up with the idea, I borrowed it myself, but I would encourage other agencies to do the same. It is a simple way to reduce possible DUIs and I think anything that we do to partner with the public is a good thing. We hope everybody has a safe New Year and a prosperous 2023, so let’s start it off in a proper way with no accidents and no injuries. So we want to wish everybody well and encourage anybody who does participate in intoxicating items to do so responsibly and to call us if you need us.”
