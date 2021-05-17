Alleged assault on his wife and then on responding officers sent a man to jail last week.
On May 10 at almost 5:30 a.m., Athens Police Department Officer Shaun Thompson responded to the I-75 Campground in reference to a man — identified as Jeremy Ray Jack, 29, of Athens — allegedly “beating his wife and threatening his children.”
Upon his arrival, Thompson said he knocked on the door and Jack gave an expletive-laden response for him to enter.
Thompson did so, finding Jack in front of the doorway “very irate and yelling.” That led Thompson to put Jack in handcuffs, but the suspect reportedly “remained irate and continued to yell and cuss at me.”
Thompson began taking Jack to his patrol car, but the suspect allegedly “kept tensing up and refusing to walk” until he reportedly turned and “spit in my face” and told Thompson that “it was going to take more than just me to get him in the back of the vehicle.”
It was then that APD Corporal Casey Patterson and Officer Robert Moses arrived and Moses began assisting Thompson. That led to him allegedly being spat on by Jack, with the suspect then reportedly beginning to kick the officers.
All three officers eventually took part in trying to get Jack inside the car as the suspect continued allegedly kicking and spitting on them. After a spray to the face by the officers, they were able to get Jack situated in the vehicle, but he reportedly “laid in the back seat and began kicking the driver side back window” to the point that the glass flexed and the door almost opened.
After another blast of spray to Jack’s face, both Thompson and Moses transported him to the McMinn County Justice Center where Jack again reportedly started kicking the driver side back door window, allegedly causing more than $1,000 damage to the car.
As Jack was being booked in, Patterson remained on site to speak with the alleged victim. She reportedly said he had been in a bad mood recently and had “been drinking all day and had drunk at least four Hurricane 40s as well as a bottle of Listerine.”
He had allegedly been yelling at people in the campground earlier in the day, but she was reportedly able to calm him enough to start watching a movie.
However, a comment during the movie allegedly made him upset and he “struck her in the face and arm with his fist, knocking her lip ring out.”
When she attempted to call someone on the phone, she claimed he told her that “if she called anyone, he would kill her and all of their kids.”
That’s when she moved the children to their room as Jack allegedly “began to throw beer bottles at the walls and floor.”
Patterson noted that all the children were under the age of 10 and “were still scared to the point that they would not come out of the room.”
As a result of the incident, Jack was charged with resisting arrest, assault by domestic violence, false imprisonment, vandalism over $1,000, three counts of assault against a first responder and four counts of assault by domestic violence (intimidation).
