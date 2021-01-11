E.G. Fisher Public Library will limit indoor access to computer use by appointment and will offer contactless curbside service through at least Wednesday, Jan. 13.
These services will be available 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 7 p.m. on Thursday. Patrons may request items using their online library VERSO account or by phone.
Staff will be available to take requests for materials and schedule computer appointments by phone. When picking up items, patrons should call 423-745-7782 once in the parking lot. Patrons will be asked to confirm their library card number.
For the most up to date information, visit www.fisherlibrary.org
Contact E.G. Fisher Public Library at 423-745-7782 with any questions and a staff member will be happy to assist.
