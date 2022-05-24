NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Five Star Food Service, Inc. officials recently announced the company will expand its headquarters operations in Hamilton County.
Through this expansion, Five Star will create 25 new jobs as the company relocates to 412 E. 10th Street in Chattanooga. The new downtown location will allow Five Star to expand its operations and hire more headquarters-related positions to support the company’s substantial revenue growth and geographic expansion.
Founded in Chattanooga in 1993, Five Star Food Service, Inc. is a food and beverage retail solutions provider for employers and other commercial, institutional and educational locations. The company’s operations include micro markets, full-line vending machines, pantry, coffee and water services, full-service dining, catering, fresh food production, coffee roasting, secured delivery and sustainable products.
Today, Five Star employs nearly 2,000 people across its facilities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 30 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in roughly 5,600 job commitments and $1.7 billion in capital investment.
“Five Star’s decision to expand in Chattanooga is a testament to our state’s skilled workforce and strong business climate,” said Lee. “I thank this Tennessee-based company for its continued investment and commitment to job creation in Southeast Tennessee.”
“TNECD strives to provide our companies with more than a place to do business,” said Rolfe. “Our goal is that companies like Five Star will find a home in Tennessee to grow and hopefully expand. We appreciate Five Star’s decision to expand in Hamilton County and look forward to seeing the company’s continued success in our state.”
“Five Star has been blessed by incredible growth, and we are excited to partner with Riverside Development to rehabilitate a historic Chattanooga building to expand our workplace,” said Five Star Food Service, Inc. President and CEO Richard Kennedy.
