EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part in a series of stories on growth in the local region. The first story, featuring McMinn County Mayor John Gentry talking about the impact of regional growth on the county, was in the Feb. 7 edition of The DPA.
The City of Athens has experienced a lot of growth over the past couple of years.
Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield noted that the city’s planning commission has seen increased requests over the past couple of years.
“Particularly they have been residential developments and a good chunk of them have primarily been in the city,” Burchfield said. “There are other municipalities in the county that have seen growth as well, so while the increased population may not all be in Athens they are still traveling to Athens to shop, work or travel through.”
Along with Athens, Burchfield identified two neighboring cities that are preparing for a large growth spurt as well.
“Niota is looking at a pretty substantial amount of residential development and Etowah is as well,” he noted. “East Tennessee, I think, right now is a hot market.”
Burchfield believes there are several benefits to seeing the population growth.
“This growth promotes new businesses and we have had a lot of interest in new places wanting to open up or renovate an existing area,” he stated. “It has also encouraged a lot of local shopping in Athens and that sales revenue has helped the city.”
Unfortunately, with the increase in population comes its fair share of problems.
“The most applicable one to me is the infrastructure that works and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) maintain sees additional use,” he said. “You have more cars traveling and more congestion, so that falls to us and TDOT to make sure that everybody is able to get around safely and efficiently.”
According to Burchfield, the increase in traffic flow has been evenly distributed around Athens rather than hitting a specific area.
Last year, multiple departments worked together in an attempt to plan ahead for growth.
“At the end of summer last year we tried to update our planning and regulations and things to bring them more to the current standard,” Burchfield said. “Development is a constant changing thing so some of these standards that dictated residential and commercial development 20 to 40 years ago don’t really keep up with the times well, so we updated them all.”
Burchfield offered words of encouragement to the citizens of Athens in the face of the growth.
“The kind of development and growth that we are experiencing can be a scary thing, particularly when a lot of people are used to living in a town that has stayed the same for many years,” he expressed. “A lot of people see what is going on and it can be scary, but it is a good thing and I think, long term, this will benefit the city of Athens.”
