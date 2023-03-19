Anyone who spends time outdoors needs to be aware of diseases that can be transmitted by ticks. Because ticks are so small, people might not even notice when they’ve been bitten by one.
Dr. Richard Gerhold will give an update on tick abundance and prevalence, the spread of the Asian longhorned ticks and diseases associated with ticks during a Zoom program on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m.
Closed captioning is available. Contact Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu with any questions or registration issues. This program is cosponsored by the UT Arboretum Society and the Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning.
Gerhold, an associate professor of parasitology in the Department of Biomedical and Diagnostic Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Tennessee, will also discuss the various pathogens that can be transmitted, their geographical and temporal variations, diagnostics tests and prevention. His research interests include wildlife and public health associated parasite epidemiology and transmission, protozoa transmission and ecology, avian diseases, and tick-borne diseases. Following completion of his PhD from the University of Georgia, he completed a two-year National Science Foundation-funded post-doctoral fellowship at the Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department at the University of Tennessee researching Lyme disease and tick-borne diseases in Tennessee.
