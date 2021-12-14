A private land donation has expanded the size of the McMinn County Landfill.
The McMinn County Commission voted unanimously at its November meeting to accept a .54 acre parcel of property adjacent to the southern boundary of the McMinn County Landfill.
McMinn County citizen Roy Holmes offered to donate the property subject to McMinn County paying for deed preparation and recording fees.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry received a call from Holmes regarding the potential donation. The property is landlocked and is located in the Mountain View Estates subdivision.
“They came and said, ‘I’m paying taxes on it and never going to use it. If the county wants it, it’s yours,’” said Gentry.
Landfill Supervisor Charlie Donaldson reviewed the property and recommended that the county accept the donation largely due to its proximity to one of the landfill’s detention ponds.
“(Charlie) said he’d be able to use it easily to do the mucking out of that pond,” said Gentry.
County Attorney Tim Hill also reviewed the property and recommended accepting the donation. Hill said during a meeting of the commission’s Properties Committee that the deed for this property had already been prepared.
Following an affirmative vote from the properties committee, Gentry noted, “It’s not often we have (someone) wanting to give us something beside a landfill, it’s usually taking.”
