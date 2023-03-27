Employees of the City of Athens will be getting a bit more in their paycheck by the end of this month.
During the Athens City Council’s March meeting last week, the members unanimously agreed on a 5% pay raise for all full-time city employees. This comes after a 3% hike was agreed to before the November election, but then delayed for further discussion by the current council.
During the council’s March 15 study session, Finance Director and interim City Manager Mike Keith recommended the 5% increase for all full-time employees.
“If we did 5% it would, in essence, make up the majority of what they didn’t get earlier on with the 3% if it was done earlier,” Keith said. “During the budget process, we’ll review that and see what more we can do budget-wise.”
Vice Mayor Larry Eaton said he supported the idea of pay raises for full time employees, but asked that it be restricted some.
“I’d like to see it for full time employees, but only hourly employees,” he said. “We need to look at the salaries for salaried employees. Some of the salaried employees are at $100,000 a year and they’d get more of a pay raise.”
However, Keith noted that only one position — city manager — is above $90,000 in salary.
Mayor Steve Sherlin echoed Keith’s hope that more could be done regarding salary in the future.
“This is a good amount, a fair amount, and it does not do away with plans to revisit pay plans throughout the city,” he said. “However, no promises on when that’s going to happen.”
At that point, Eaton again expressed concerns about salaried employees getting a raise.
“If it’s going to be more than hourly employees, we need to look at it,” he said.
Council Member Jordan Curtis responded that he would prefer to see every full time employee receive the raise, without restriction.
“Everybody from the top of the house to the bottom of the house does an important job for the city and they all have worked very hard,” Curtis said. “Regardless of their role or their compensation, they’re all equally feeling the impact of inflation. Everybody in our organization deserves an increase.”
By the time the regular meeting rolled around the following Tuesday, all council members were in agreement on the 5% hike for all full time employees, including those on salary. The motion passed 5-0 and will take effect on the March 31 pay period.
