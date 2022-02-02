A person was airlifted to an area hospital Monday night after a fire at a public housing complex.
The Athens Fire Department responded to an apartment complex fire at Athens Mews Apartments, located at 1728 Garden Drive on Monday at around 10 p.m.
AFD officials arrived on scene at approximately 10:03 p.m. and Battalion 2 established command and requested a full page with an off-duty response. Occupants in the front yard stated one of the apartments might still have someone inside.
The door was secured on the second floor apartment; therefore, entry was forced into the apartment. Upon entry, crews were met with heavy black smoke conditions.
The fire was found just a few feet inside the door and was quickly extinguished with a full primary search being conducted. A tenant was discovered inside the hallway and was removed from the apartment and delivered to waiting AMR EMS personnel.
The primary search was completed and was followed by a secondary search. No other occupants were found in the apartment. A check for fire extension was made throughout the apartment and the apartment next door.
No other fire extensions were found. Two additional families from the first floor apartments were displaced.
The tenant was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center with life threatening injuries. There was one occupant living in the apartment and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family affected by this fire,” AFD Chief Brandon Ainsworth said. “I am very proud of the quick response and work by all of the agencies in protecting life and property in this case.”
For more information, contact Ainsworth at 423-744-2789 or bainsworth@athenstn.gov
