A local school administrator is being considered for a significant statewide honor.
On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year award.
The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each Grand Division: West, Middle and East.
In the East region, City Park Elementary School Principal Kristine Walden is one of the finalists, going along with Prospect Elementary School’s (Blount County) Heather Byrd and Andrew Jackson Elementary School’s (Kingsport City Schools) Kyle Loudermilk.
The other six finalists are: (West region) Jessica Woody of Germantown Municipal School District, Nathaniel Lewis of Jackson-Madison County Schools and Kristie Wilson of Benton County Schools; (Middle region) April Sneed of Rutherford County Schools, Ryan Jackson of Maury County Schools and Christie VanWinkle of Cumberland County Schools.
“Principals and supervisors play a foundational role in the success of their teachers and students, and we are fortunate to have so many incredible principals and supervisors in the state of Tennessee,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “I am inspired by these outstanding leaders that continually work to support students and school communities across Tennessee.”
The Tennessee Principal of the Year award is given annually to a school leader for “outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school,” according to a news release from the state.
To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience as a principal and a minimum of three years of experience in public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.
“Congratulations to all of the Tennessee Principal of the Year finalists,” said Tyler Salyer, 2021-22 Tennessee Principal of the Year. “A principal’s work is a work of the heart. You all know that the work of the principalship can be tiresome and stressful, but what drives us is knowing that our impact is eternal. The sacrifices that are made are worth it and you make them selflessly every day. Through your commitment, dedication and support, you are making a difference in the lives of students and families across our great state. Press on and again congratulations on your accomplishment.”
Principal of the Year finalists will proceed to an in-person interview that will be held in the coming weeks, where each will meet with a panel of interviewers consisting of TDOE staff and other education leaders.
Winners for each Grand Division and the overall Tennessee Principal of the Year will be selected from this group and announced during an event later this fall.
Earlier this year, Walden was named one of two new principals for the ACS consolidated school building. In June, ACS officials named Walden the new principal of Athens City Primary School, which will be the portion of the building dedicated to Pre-K through 2nd grade.
Walden has 14 years of classroom experience and 11 years of experience as a principal. Athens City Primary School is set to open in fall of 2023 and Walden will begin her tenure as principal of the new school then.
