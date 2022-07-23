CLEVELAND — Cleveland State Community College will be hosting a virtual Reconnect information session on Tuesday, July 26, at noon and 6 p.m.
“Cleveland State wants to provide hope and options for adults in our community who have always wanted a college degree in a workforce-ready field,” stated Cate Green, Director of Enrollment Services. “Virtual sessions provide a unique opportunity to increase our reach into our service county area, while still maintaining a personal face-to-face interaction.”
Green continued, “We look forward to our continued service of Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, and Polk county residents by highlighting the many options Cleveland State offers at our three locations in Cleveland, Athens, and Vonore.”
During the information session, attendees can learn more about the Tennessee Reconnect Scholarship that covers eligible adults’ tuition to all programs at CSCC and other affordable educational opportunities, such as the Pell Grant and the college’s institutional scholarships.
Tennessee Reconnect is a scholarship for adults to earn an associate degree or technical certificate, tuition-free. To be eligible for the Tennessee Reconnect Scholarship, you must:
• Not already have an associate or bachelor’s degree
• Have been a Tennessee resident for at least one year
• Be determined as an independent student on the FAFSA
In addition to learning about Tennessee Reconnect, representatives will be on hand from Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Support Services and the adult-focused Advance Business degree option.
The Advance Business Program is the college’s accelerated program that offers students a quick and convenient way to obtain a college degree. This option is suitable for adults seeking an A.A.S. in Business. Many business students obtain their A.A.S. in 15-18 months at Cleveland State and, if they choose to transfer, a bachelor’s degree in two additional years at a selected four-year college or university.
“I can’t emphasize enough to anybody who’s been impacted by these economic hard times due to COVID-19, to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” stated Natalia Williams, Assistant Director of Adult/Multicultural Student Services. “When we say ‘free college,’ Tennessee Reconnect is the centerpiece of that initiative. Tennessee Reconnect is not just for low-income students, it’s open to everyone who is eligible. So, if adults are interested in starting for the first time or finishing that degree they never had a chance to complete because of financial reasons, they should attend the Tennessee Reconnect virtual information session on July 26th to find out about eligibility requirements and actually see what Cleveland State has to offer.”
For more information or to RSVP for the virtual Reconnect information session, fill out the form found at mycs.cc/reconnectinfo
For more information on Cleveland State Community College, visit clevelandstatecc.edu or email clscc_info@clevelandstatecc.edu
If you are interested in applying, visit mycs.cc/applynow
