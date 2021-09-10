The Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) hosted the Southeast Fall District Webinar on Sept. 7.
As part of its activities, three local school board members were recognized as achieving a new level of boardsmanship.
The awards are presented to individual board members who have achieved one of five levels of boardsmanship standards over the past year. The program is designed to recognize school board members for participation in board activities beyond the local level through a commitment to training, willingness to participate in workshops and a volunteer spirit.
Levels I-IV are given at fall district meetings, while Level V Boardsmanship is awarded at the association’s annual convention in November.
Local school board members who were honored for their achievements this year were:
• Level I: Donna Casteel, McMinn County
• Level II: Rob Shamblin, McMinn County
• Level III: Johnny Coffman, Athens
“TSBA’s Fall District Meetings provide our staff the opportunity to speak with our members and listen to their concerns on multiple topics. This allows us to advocate effectively on their behalf while providing them with information they need to make informed decisions for the students in their community,” said TSBA Executive Director Dr. Tammy Grissom. During the webinar, members of local boards of education and superintendents from the region participated in a survey where they expressed their opinions on a number of issues for the upcoming General Assembly.
