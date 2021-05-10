The City of Athens and the City of Englewood plan to have their pools open this month.
According to Athens Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire, the Ingleside Pool is currently scheduled to open on May 27.
“Historically the pools in Athens were built in 1955 and it was something the community needed and wanted,” Fesmire said. “It provides a great service and I am just so happy to continue the legacy that was started in 1955 by the city being so progressive at that time to provide swimming pools for the community.”
The experience entering the pool grounds may differ this year compared to last year, however.
“Last year we were making temperature checks (on people) and we won’t be doing that this year,” he noted. “We will continue to watch how many people go onto the deck of the pool but it won’t be governed by the state guidelines.”
He noted that limiting numbers would probably be the only real change from previous years.
“The Tennessee Pledge no longer governs the pool,” Fesmire explained. “People will be able to get in without having to have their temperature checked and that is really about the only difference.”
Fesmire stated the pool will be “fully open” this year as it has in years prior to COVID-19.
“We always have to keep up with how many people are on the deck but the pool, quite frankly, never really gets to the exceeded amount of people that we are able to guard,” he stated. “We staff up well enough to handle a crowd that the entire facility is able to handle, so I think people will feel a little bit more normalcy once they come in.”
He noted the pool is controlled and sanitized by a computer system.
“We learned last year that water doesn’t transmit COVID as long as it is sanitized and we have just recently installed a new sanitation system,” he noted. “We are running at full tilt.”
Fesmire predicted there will be a decent turnout to the pool this year.
“We typically see a bounce the first week or so of the pool opening, but I don’t see it exceeding our expectations,” Fesmire said. “We are super excited to have everybody there and we would like to remind everybody that social distancing is still one of the key elements to keeping COVID under control. We feel that the tables are adequately spaced and it is an outdoor facility, so that will help as well.”
The pool’s hours are currently planned to be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. then from 3-5 p.m. and Sunday hours will be 2-5 p.m.
“People can book parties before or after the pool closes to the public,” said Program Coordinator Brianna Baker. “We are also going to be doing our ‘Learn to Swim’ program and this will be our 62nd year that we will be running that program and it will be from June 1 through June 11. That program will be held in the evening this year and we hope that it will be accommodating to more people.”
They will be hosting small group lessons after the Learn to Swim program on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“The swimming lessons will start at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.,” Baker noted. “Every 45 minutes we will start a new session.”
The Englewood City Pool is also currently scheduled to open on May 22.
The hours of operation are planned to run between noon and 6 p.m. each day.
“I’m glad that the regulations are gone because now we don’t have to guess on what to do when opening the pool,” said Englewood City Manager Joe Cline. “We planned on opening as is anyway but we feared the regulations might prohibit us from doing that, but we are more than excited that we will be able to open the pool like we always have in the past. I really hope that everyone comes and enjoys the pool this summer.”
